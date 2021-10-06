the actress spoke about the character of Princess Diana

Famous 31-year-old American actress Kristen Stewart, who stars in “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” directed by Pablo Larrain, was interviewed ahead of the film’s release. She said that she agreed to the project even before she saw the script.

According to her, her role in this film is “a challenge to embody such an image.” About the role of Princess Diana and more, Stewart spoke with a journalist for Entertainment Weekly.

“I thought:“ You won’t give up on this, because who would you be in that case? ”I would definitely feel like a coward. Especially considering that I am an outsider. I am not from the UK, I have no emotional attachments to the royal family. So I was like a really clean slate and was able to absorb her image and act instinctively, “- said Kristen.

The actress remembered watching the Netflix series “The Crown” about Princess Diana.

“I probably watched it overnight. I think she (actress Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana – Ed.) did a really great job. I do not want to say that my opinion matters at all! But she really liked her in this role, “- says the actress.

It is noted that despite the fact that Kristen Stewart is considered an actress for modern roles, Pablo Larrin saw qualities in her that would resemble another era.

“This is a combination of something elegant, truthful, strange, mysterious and attractive. All these spaces (in Sandringham – a private estate of the Windsor dynasty – Ed.), most of the furniture, carpets, curtains, fabrics and flowers, lighting – this has been the case for centuries. But if you take these elements away, this is a bit different. Time. The main element of this timeless feeling was Kristen, “says Larrin.

Stewart also admitted that she is wearing a wig in a new role. According to her, this is a necessary measure to make the shooting go faster.

In addition, the actress said that she was philosophical about criticizing the film. She believes that everyone has their own opinion and the more controversy arises, the better the project.

She added about herself that experience in working on her favorite painting is important for her.

“I didn’t pay attention to the value of projects. I thought:“ I will do anything! ”But now I will be more careful. not necessarily what will be popular, “- summed up the actress.

Briefly about the celebrity:

Kristen Stewart – American actress was born in 1990 in Los Angeles. She became popular for her role as Bella Swan in the movie “Twilight”. Winner of BAFTA, Cesar, Actress of the Decade from the Hollywood Critics Association.

Met with actor Michael Angarano, Robert Pattinson, director Rupert Sanders. In 2017, she announced that she is bisexual. She also built relationships with special effects designer Alisha Kargile, French singer and actress Soko, she had a short romance with singer Annie Clarke and model Stella Maxwell. In 2019, she entered into a relationship with screenwriter Dylan Mayer.

