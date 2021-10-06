The ex-wife of Johnny Depp showed a photo of her newborn daughter

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210702/kherd-1739563370.html

The ex-wife of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, actress Amber Heard, had a daughter, according to the TV channel “360”. Radio Sputnik, 02.07.2021

MOSCOW, July 2 / Radio Sputnik. The ex-wife of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, actress Amber Heard, had a daughter, according to the TV channel “360”. The movie star published a joint photo with the baby on Instagram. The actress named her daughter Una Paige after her mother, who passed away last May. “Hopefully we’ve come to the point where it’s okay to put a crib without a wedding ring on your finger,” Hurd said, hinting that she’s the only parent for a newborn toddler. According to Gazeta.ru, a surrogate mother carried the girl for a movie star, since earlier doctors had diagnosed Hurd with infertility. Earlier radio Sputnik reported that 50-year-old British supermodel Naomi Campbell has her first child. Briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

