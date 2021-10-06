the most beloved women of the judge “Dancing with the Stars” by Max Chmerkovsky – UNIAN

The judge of the legendary show “Dancing with the Stars” on the TV channel “1 + 1” Max Chmerkovsky is married to Australian dancer Petya Margatroid. In our material, we will tell you with whom the former “Bachelor” was having an affair.

American choreographer and world champion in Latin American dancing Max Chmerkovsky this year joined the three strict judges of the show “Dancing with the Stars”. The man once was the winner of the American version of the project, so he knows firsthand how everything is arranged “from the inside”.

As you know, the 41-year-old man is a native of Odessa, but in 1994 his family moved to America. Despite his American passport, he considers himself a Ukrainian, so he enthusiastically accepted the offer from the “1 + 1” TV channel.

Today, Max Chmerkovsky is a happy family man, his 4-year-old son Shay Alexander is growing up. In July 2017, he played a lavish wedding with dancer Petya Margatroyd.

In our material, we will tell you about Max’s other girls who played an important role in his life.

Karina Smirnoff

They were an amazing couple, both were born in Ukraine, but by chance they moved to America for permanent residence. Max and Karina announced their engagement at the end of 2008, the lovers set a wedding date for the summer of 2010. However, Karina left Max and started an affair with another. According to Max, this was a big blow to him.

Max Chmerkovsky’s girlfriend – Karina Smirnoff / photo – popsugar.com

Alexandra Shulgina

At the end of 2010, Max Chmerkovsky became the hero of the romantic reality show “The Bachelor”. 25 girls fought for his attention, but only one managed to hear the most cherished words. She turned out to be a translator from Kiev – Alexandra Shulgin. But it didn’t happen the way we wanted it to. After some time, the couple broke up.

The winner of the project “Bachelor” Sasha Shulgina, the couple was together for several months / photo screenshot of the reality show “Bachelor-1” “

Kate Upton

Little is known about the romance between supermodel Kate Upton and Max Chmerkovsky. The couple officially announced their romantic relationship only in September 2013 after appearing in public in New York. Already in December of that year, they broke up, but at the same time, they remained on friendly terms.

Kate Upton and Max Chmerkovsky were together for about six months / photo https://www.spletnik.ru

Jennifer Lopez

In 2014, the following headlines appeared on the Web with enviable regularity: “Jennifer Lopez is dating Max Chmerkovsky”, “Ex-Bachelor” had an affair with J. Lo. ” -Bach “put on a joint number for a performance at the American Music Awards. The office romance did not happen as fans dreamed.

For several months, there were rumors about the novel of Max Chmerkovsky and Jennifer Lopez / photo glamourmagazine.co.uk

Let us remind you that the judge of “Dancing with the Stars” Chmerkovsky walked around Kiev and shared his impressions.

Karolina Haiduk