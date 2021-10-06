The national teams of Italy and Spain will play in the semifinals of the League of Nations

The first UEFA Nations League finalist will be announced today in Milan. The Italian national team will take on rivals from Spain at San Siro.
The last time the teams met was in July as part of the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Opponents finished the main time in a draw (1: 1), and the winner was determined by a penalty shootout. The representatives of the “squadra of azzurra” turned out to be more accurate and cool in strikes from the penalty spot – they also won the championship in the end.
“Spain played their best match at Euro 2020 against us,” head coach of the Italian team Roberto Mancini recalled in an interview with the UEFA website. – They gave us a lot of problems with possession of the ball, but in this component they are masters. We had a hard time, even though the teams had about the same number of chances per game. We must play at the highest level. “
It will not be easy for the Italians to complete the coaching task. They are approaching a new series of confrontation with the Spaniards in a state far from ideal. Due to injuries, the key attackers Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti will not take part in the match. 21-year-olds Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Keene will try to replace experienced football players.
Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donarumma is only one year older than the new strikers, but it is likely that he will bear the burden of leadership in the semi-finals. Donarumma won two Euro penalty shootouts for Italy and was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament, and after its completion he signed a five-year and ten-millionth contract with PSG.
The Spaniards undergoing perestroika are also far from optimal shape. But La Roja’s mentors Luis Enrique is determined: “My plan, as always, is to seize the initiative and play with ambition from the first minute. A lot of players were unable to join us and I’m sorry it happened, but we still have a great team here. “
“This team will return,” one of the most experienced players of the Spanish team, Sergio Busquets, assured after the defeat at the Euro. Bookmakers for the most part do not believe the promise of the 33-year-old veteran – quotes for Italians are lower.
Head-to-head matches, opponents most often ended in a draw – they could not identify the winner 13 times in 34 meetings. The Italians prevailed in nine games, the Spaniards in twelve.