The Russian film crew arrives at the International Space Station before Tom Cruise; October 5 Launch Announcement

Russia has once again overtaken the United States in the space race, with the former likely to be the first country to film in space. According to media reports, the Russian space agency Roscosmos will arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) ahead of Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who also had plans to do so. While Cruise’s ambitious cinematic collaboration with SpaceX and NASA has yet to be planned, the Russians are almost ready to launch next month.

Win the space race

According to Screen Rant, the Russian film crew for The Challenge will travel to the International Space Station on October 5. The film with the Russian actress Yulia Peresild is shot within 12 days, directed by Klim Shipenko. space station. According to media reports, the film crew was preparing at the Yu.A. Gagarin has been in Moscow for over a year and received permission to fly on September 16.

It should be noted that Quest Impossible The upcoming stellar project has received support from NASA Elon Musk and SpaceX, and the film will be directed by edge of the future Directed by Doug Lyman. While this collaboration has some skepticism and no filming schedule, it was announced last September that Cruise and director Lyman had booked a flight on a SpaceX rocket bound for the International Space Station in October 2021.

Additionally, Universal Studios has yet to approve a $ 200 million minimum budget for the project, Screen Rant reports. Meanwhile, Cruise held talks with the crew of the recently completed Inspiration4 mission ahead of his personal visit to space.

Preview from the Inspiration4 team

Tom Cruise contacted the crew of four Inspiration4 astronauts after the team crashed after a successful three-day orbital mission. The actor shared a call for a detailed preview of space travel with the crew members who orbited the Earth more than 360 miles above it, and announced this via the mission’s official Twitter account. In addition, the Inspiration4 Twitter account invited Cruz with a tweet that said, “Maverick, you can be our suite anytime.”

