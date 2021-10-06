The Russian national team has lost two players before the selection match for the World Cup on football :: Football :: RBC Sport

The midfielder of “Khimki” due to injury will not be able to take part in the matches against Slovakia and Slovenia, the defender of “Rubin” will miss the meeting with the national team of Slovakia

Midfielder of Khimki Denis Glushakov will not take part in the matches of the Russian national team against Slovakia and Slovenia due to injury. This was reported by the Match TV channel. The information is also confirmed by the Export Telegram channel.

Rubin’s defender Ilya Samoshnikov will also miss the match against Slovakia, the footballer’s agent Yevgeny Moiseev told RB Sport.

The match against Slovakia will take place on October 8 in Kazan, and the meeting with Slovenia on October 11 in Maribor.

RBC turned to the press service of the Russian national team for a comment.

Glushakov and Zakharyan were injured before the match of the Russian national team



For Glushakov, this is the first call to the national team in three and a half years. According to the footballer, he received an injury to the back of the thigh, due to which he was forced to prematurely leave the training of the Russian national team.

Denis Glushakov has taken part in 10 matches for Khimki since the beginning of the season, he managed to score six goals and gave two assists.

Ivan Samoshnikov was injured in the first half of the Russian Premier League (RPL) match against Nizhny Novgorod (0: 1). Since the start of the season, he has participated in 11 matches in which he managed to score one goal.

Due to injuries, AS Monaco midfielders Alexander Golovin and Krasnodar Alexey Ionov will not be able to take part in the matches of the Russian national team.