The trailer for the new musical from Steven Spielberg “West Side Story”

A YouTube trailer has been released for Steven Spielberg’s new film, West Side Story, an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway production. The trailer was first shown at the 93rd Academy Awards 2021.

The plot is based on Shakespeare’s classic play “Romeo and Juliet”, but the events were postponed to the 1950s. The action takes place in New York: Tony and Maria fall in love, despite the fact that they belong to different warring street gangs. The main characters were played by Ansel Elgort (known for her role in the movie “Baby Drive”) and singer Rachel Zegler, who made her film debut.

The leading roles were played by Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Feist, Corey Stoll and Brian D’Arcy James.

Steven Spielberg simultaneously produced and directed the first musical in his career.

The premiere was scheduled for December 2020, but due to the pandemic it was postponed for a year – the film will be released on December 9, 2022.

The musical was already filmed in 1961 and received 10 statuettes at the 1962 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director nominations. We’ll see if Spielberg can surpass the success of a 60-year-old film.

Source / style.rbc.ru

Photo / TWENTIETH CENTURY STUDIOS