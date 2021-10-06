To spite J. Lo! The singer’s ex-fiance spends time with Ben Affleck’s ex

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Last weekend, 45-year-old Alex Rodriguez attended Lindsay Shukus’s birthday party. The birthday girl sat next to the athlete for the whole holiday and did not take her tender gaze from him. Fans are sure: the man specifically attracts the attention of the blonde, because she is Affleck’s former passion. So, according to some, he decided to subtly take revenge on Lopez for the canceled wedding and return to the ex-groom.

Recall that recently, 51-year-old Jennifer is increasingly seen in Ben’s company. The star couple has already spent a joint weekend in Miami, however, they are in no hurry to advertise the reunion. They say that the lovers began their correspondence in mid-February. At first, the artist tried to keep the conversation in a friendly manner, but gradually a spark flashed between them again.

The network got footage in which Alex and Lindsay were captured together

It is not yet known whether Lopez cheated on the athlete, after all, Rodriguez himself is behind the fame of a ladies’ man. According to rumors, he had long had affairs on the side while the brunette traveled around the world with concerts and disappeared on the set. Only with Lindsay the story is a little different. Insiders say: the former artist has only friendly feelings for the producer. “There is absolutely nothing here. They have been friends for 15 years already, ”they share surrounded by celebrities.

do not missChronicles of infidelity: what is known about the infidelity of the groom Jennifer Lopez

However, there is a version that in this way Rodriguez is simply trying to attract the attention of the singer. According to foreign journalists, the athlete even bought a house in New York near the former mansion. Moreover, a man will get to Lopez in just three minutes.

Recall that Affleck dated the rom-com star in the early 2000s and was even going to marry her. However, Ben soon became interested in Daredevil’s co-star Jennifer Garner and proposed to her. The acting couple seemed to be one of the strongest in Hollywood. Only because of Ben’s problems with alcohol addiction, Garner eventually filed for divorce. Trying to forget his spouse, the man just started an affair with Lindsay Shukus, which ended in 2019.

The couple started dating in 2017

Based on materials from Page Six

Photo: Getty Images, Instagram.com