Tom Cruise and the crew of the movie “Mission: Impossible” urgently hospitalized

The shooting of the seventh part of the Mission: Impossible franchise is constantly plagued by setbacks and various scandals, which is why a film with a title corresponding to the situation cannot be completed for almost a year. Either the shooting is paused due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, then the leading actor is locked in a 14-day quarantine after arriving in the UK. Now COVID-19 has dealt a new blow to the film: as reported by The Sun, the film crew of “Mission Impossible 7”, which is now in Surrey, went into isolation for two weeks after some participants on the filming received positive tests for coronavirus.

In total, according to the tabloid, the virus was caught by 14 out of 60 people. Moreover, supposedly most of them are the closest assistants of Tom Cruise, who left for isolation on June 1. Also, the coronavirus was confirmed in four dancers who took part in the filming of a scene in a nightclub with Cruise.

Tom is furious about what is happening, especially given his last year’s tirade to the filming participants, – said an insider to The Sun.

The wayward actor’s reaction is not surprising: in In December last year, the same The Sun published an audio recording in which Tom Cruise shouts at members of the film crew for violating anti-coronavirus rules. And in June Cruise even decided to build a whole village in Oxfordshire, as isolated as possible from the outside world, in order to quickly and in an atmosphere of complete safety finish shooting the seventh part of the Mission Impossible franchise. All the costs of these innovations, Cruz took over. But it doesn’t seem to have helped.

Tom Cruise wearing two masks at the same time during a meeting with fans in Rome, 2020 Tom Cruise and crew members wearing medical masks on the set of Mission: Impossible 7

Recall that the shooting of the film “Mission Impossible 7” was to begin in Venice February 20, 2020 and will last three weeks, and then the whole group was to fly out for 40 days to shoot in Rome. However, due to the aggravation of the situation with COVID-19 and introduction of state of emergency in Italy production of the painting was suspended there. The film by director Christopher Macquarie starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson was supposed to hit the big screens on July 23, 2021, but the premiere is scheduled for November 19.

The action of the film will take place after the events described in the film “Mission: Impossible – Consequences“. Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff will also take part in it. The previous, sixth part was released in the summer of 2018. For a picture called”Mission: Impossible – Consequences“(Mission: Impossible – Fallout) Tom Cruise did even the most difficult stunts on his own without the help of stunt doubles. See how he performed a long jump from a height of 7620 meters with a parachute using the HALO (High Altitude Low Open) method and became the first among colleagues who decided on this risky feat on camera. Also, after 32 years, he repeated my tricks and on the set of the sequel to Top Gun.

Tom Cruise on the set of Mission: Impossible 7