Tom Cruise saved a man on the set of Mission: Impossible 7

Filming for Mission Impossible 7 has resumed after a hiatus due to the threat of coronavirus infection. Currently, work is underway in England, in particular, several important action sequences were filmed on the historic North Yorkshire Moors Railway. Tom Cruise, who for many years preferred to perform stunts on his own, climbed onto the train, and to make the shots look more impressive, it was decided to shoot, including on the train itself (which was in motion at that time). At some point, Cruz realized that the operator was starting to fall – and rushed to his aid. Despite the fact that both Tom Cruise and the crew member used safety ropes, in the event of a fall, they would not save them from injury. The actor pulled the cameraman back onto the roof of the train – after which the filming process continued.

Filming of the seventh part of the film series “Mission: Impossible” began in early 2020. It was planned that they would work immediately on both the seventh film and the eighth, however, due to the pandemic, the process had to be suspended (by now there have been several such forced breaks). As a result, the filming of the new spy action dragged on and forced the Paramount studio to abandon the simultaneous production process of two sequels at once. Mission Impossible 7 will premiere in theaters on May 27, 2022, and will be published 45 days later on the Paramount + streaming service.