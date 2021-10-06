Tom Hanks, Robot and Dog: Finch’s First Science Fiction Movie Poster Appears

This fall, fans of the famous actor Tom Hanks will be able to see the star in the new film. The plot of the post-apocalyptic film “Finch” promises not to leave anyone indifferent.

“Finch” movie poster

For the first time, a poster of the film was published on the official page of the Amblin film company. The photo shows Tom Hanks, who will play the role of Finch – the inventor, the robot Jeff and the dog, Finch’s loyal friend. Smoke swirls behind them, which indicates the difficult problems that will arise on the way of the team.



“Finch” movie poster / Photo from Amblin Twitter

Sci-fi drama plot

The film tells about one of the last men on the planet – the inventor Finch. He realizes that his life will soon come to an end, but he does not want to leave his dog alone. Therefore, Finch creates the robot Jeff, whom he tries to teach to love and care for others.

The main character will show the android the world and try to explain what it means to be human. Difficulties, touching moments, but also funny situations await friends. The creators of the tape promise that it will be especially interesting to observe the mutual understanding of a dog and a robot.