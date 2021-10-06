Toronto did not offer a full-fledged contract to Nikita Gusev, now he can return to SKA

Last night in the next preseason match “Toronto Maple Leafs” defeated the finalist of the last Stanley Cup “Montreal Canadiens”. The iconic confrontation between the two Canadian teams ended with a confident victory for the Maple Leaves – 6: 2. Even before the start of the match, it was obvious that this game would be the last chance for the Russian striker. Nikita Gusev prove yourself at Toronto. The 29-year-old striker signed a trial contract with Maple Leafs before the start of training camp, and to get a full agreement, the Russian had to jump over his head.

Toronto has one of the toughest levels of offensive competition in the entire NHL – and there are almost no offensive vacancies. Before the match with Montreal, Gusev managed to play two matches in the preseason, in which he scored one assists, which did not greatly affect the assessment of Gusev’s game from the side of Toronto fans after the match. First of all, the Russian was blamed for the same factor that largely prevented him from playing in previous teams overseas – weak skating, not corresponding to the level of the league.





“Come back to the KHL, Gusev!” Toronto fans are already disappointed in the Russian striker

In today’s match with Montreal, Nikita again scored an assist in the power play. But, frankly speaking, it is difficult to discern any great merit of the Russian in this effective action. Gusev made a very simple transfer to the Nick Ritchie, who struck the gate of the Canadiens with a throw from the far penny.

In total, the 29-year-old striker spent 14 minutes 27 seconds on the ice (of which 3:41 in the majority), marking three shots on target. The Russian made one interception and allowed one loss, ending the match with neutral utility. And immediately after the end of the match, the press service of the Maple Leaves issued an official statement, which stated that the Russian striker would not be offered a full-fledged contract. There was no sensation – Gusev was unable to make his way to the completed Toronto squad.





Gusev clings to the last chance in the NHL. I even agreed to a trial contract with Toronto

What will the winner of Pyeongchang do now as part of the Russian national team? If we call a spade a spade, then continuing a career in the NHL is seen as an extremely dubious option. People from the circle of the hockey player hinted that Gusev’s contract with Toronto was a necessary measure. They say that the Russian had problems with obtaining an American visa, and it was for this reason that he was forced to stay in Canada awaiting the resolution of his issue. Toronto simply took advantage of the situation by offering the striker to go through a screening, and now the striker must return to America, where several teams seem to be interested in his services.



Such an alignment would be a happy opportunity for a striker who is clearly dreaming and clinging to any chance of continuing his career overseas. But right now, Nikita’s return to the KHL, namely to St. Petersburg, is seen as the most realistic scenario. According to the “Championship”, the Russian representatives of the hockey player have long agreed with SKA to conclude an agreement. This season, the St. Petersburg club is experiencing obvious difficulties with organizing the game in attack – and in the last two victorious matches, Valery Bragin’s team scored only three goals.

In this regard, Gusev’s transition will definitely strengthen the St. Petersburg team, and there is absolutely no reason to doubt that at the KHL level he remains a competitive player. Just look at the regular season scorers’ race, in which the captain of Dynamo Moscow, Vadim Shipachev, is 10 points ahead of the closest pursuer. In turn, I don’t really want to talk about Nikita’s return to Russia for the Olympics, since the best representatives of world hockey will come to Beijing. The very representatives, against the background of which Gusev absolutely did not succeed overseas. Nikita is the ideal player for the Russian league, but overseas hockey was too much for him.