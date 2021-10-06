Toto Wolff the whole team is set to fight

The head of the Mercedes team, Toto Wolff, shared his opinion on the upcoming Turkish Grand Prix …

Toto Wolff: “In the last week, everyone in the team is in a great mood. We experienced incredible emotions returning to the top step of the podium following a dramatic weekend in Sochi.

The success was special thanks to the hundredth victory of Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1. This is a landmark achievement, and I think that we all need time to realize how remarkable this historical period is, and what a privilege it is for us to work with Lewis.

The last laps of the race in Sochi proved that anything can happen in Formula 1, fate can change in the blink of an eye. The season keeps us all on our toes, and we love it, but it means that we have to take an aggressive approach in order to earn as many points as possible. This is our goal in Turkey and subsequent races.

I know that Lewis, Valtteri and the whole team are set to fight, we look forward to another exciting race in Istanbul this weekend, where many unknowns still await us due to the nature of the coverage and weather conditions in 2020.

Turkey has an interesting track with exciting races. I think we will have another interesting plot twist in this brilliant Formula 1 season. “