Two legends and ex-coach of Spartak. Who can lead Lokomotiv :: Football :: RBC Sport

Lokomotiv announced the departure of Marko Nikolic from the post of head coach of the club. The names of possible replacements for the Serbian specialist were announced even before his resignation. About who can lead the capital’s team after Nikolic – in the material of RBC

The possible appointment of Tedesco to Lokomotiv was reported by the Championship. According to the newspaper, the German is the candidate for the technical director of Lokomotiv, Thomas Zorn.

Tedesco’s Russian fans are familiar with their work at Spartak Moscow. The 36-year-old coach led the Moscow team from October 2019 to summer 2021. Under his leadership, the capital club played 54 matches in which they won 27 victories, drew 10 matches and lost 17 times. In the 2020/2021 season, Tedesco took second place with Spartak, which was the team’s best achievement over the past four seasons.

The coach announced his departure from Spartak six months before the end of the championship, motivating his refusal to renew his contract with the club with the coronavirus pandemic, because of which he cannot often see his family. According to Sport-Express, the same argument may become the reason for refusal to head Lokomotiv.

In the summer, Tuttosport and Fiorentina.it referring to La Gazzetta dello Sport. reported that Tedesco was one of the candidates for the head coach of “Spice” and “Fiorentina”. Later, La Spezia was headed by ex-footballer of Barcelona, ​​Inter and PSG Tiago Motta, and Vincenzo Italiano came to Fiorentina.

Another German who can lead Loko is Robert Klaus. According to the “Championship”, the 36-year-old coach is a candidate for the head of sports and development of the Moscow club, Ralph Rangnik, whom he knows from his work at RB Leipzig, where Klaus served as assistant coach. Now Klaus leads Nuremberg, fifth in the 2nd Bundesliga. This season, his team scored 15 points in nine games.

If Tedesco and Klaus can be called candidates for the leaders of Lokomotiv, then Yuri Semin is a candidate from the people. The 74-year-old specialist is a legend of the club and the best coach in the history of Lokomotiv. Under him, the railway workers won the gold of the Russian championship three times and took the country’s cup six times. During his coaching career, Semin worked at the club four times as head coach – 1986–1990, 1992–2005, 2009–2010 and 2016–2020.

Semin’s departure from Lokomotiv caused a violent reaction from the fans of the Moscow club. The fans’ sector of Loko chanted words of support to Yuri Semin at every match and shouted obscene chants at the then General Director Vasily Kiknadze. And in March 2021, at a meeting with the management of Lokomotiv, the fans asked to return Semin to the club.

At the moment, Semin is without a club. The last place of work was “Rostov”, which was headed by the coach from 4 August to 25 September this year. Under him, the Rostovites played six matches in the Russian championship, scoring only one victory with three draws and two defeats. The club also lost to The Seagull in the Russian Cup and lost the chances of reaching the 1/8 finals of the tournament.

Dmitry Loskov is a Lokomotiv legend who has worked as a coach at the club’s headquarters for the past five years.

The ex-midfielder played for the railroad workers from 1997 to 2007, from 2010 to 2013 and in 2017 and holds the record for the number of games for the club – 322. Loskov’s last match at Lokomotiv was held in 2017- m, when he was already a member of the coaching staff of Yuri Semin. The 47-year-old midfielder played only one match in the 2016/2017 season – in May against Orenburg. Loskov entered the starting lineup with a captain’s armband and became the first footballer to take part in 20 Russian championships. After half an hour of the game, he was replaced by Alexei Miranuchka.

Loskov began his career as a coach in 2016, when he entered the coaching staff of Yuri Semin, and then worked at the headquarters of Marko Nikolic. After the dismissal of the Serbian coach, Lokomotiv appointed Loskov as acting head coach.