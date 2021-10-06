UEFA included Crimea in Ukraine at the presentation of EURO-2024 :: Football :: RBC Sport

UEFA does not recognize Crimea as Russian territory. As part of the presentation of Euro 2024, the peninsula was “annexed” to Ukraine

Read us on News News

A presentation was held at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, during which the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) presented the brand, logo and slogan of the European Football Championship, which will be held in Germany in 2024.

The tournament logo features the roof of the Olympic Stadium, made from the colors of the flags of the 55 member associations of UEFA. In the center of the logo is the Henri Delaunay Cup, and 24 colored fragments around the trophy represent the 24 teams participating in the tournament.

An animated cartoon was shown during the presentation. video clip with the image of Europe. Each country was painted in the colors of its national flag. Crimea, which has been part of Russia since 2014, is depicted as part of Ukraine.

RBC sent a request to UEFA.

Crimea became a Russian region in 2014 following a referendum in which the majority of the peninsula’s residents spoke out in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine, the USA, as well as the EU countries do not recognize the results of the referendum, Kiev considers Crimea to be an occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the question of ownership of the peninsula is closed. UEFA does not recognize Crimea as the territory of Russia, and therefore local teams are not allowed to play in Russian national tournaments.

UEFA receives two bids to host Euro 2024



In June, the Ukrainian national team presented the form for the European Championship 2020. On the chests of the players, the outline of Ukraine with the Crimea was depicted. On the uniform were the phrases “Glory to Ukraine” (on the back, above the player’s number and surname) and “Glory to the Heroes” (on the seamy side below the shirt collar).

Then the UEFA noted that the map of Ukraine, on which Crimea was depicted, does not violate the rules, but the combination of the slogans “Glory to Ukraine” and “Glory to the Heroes” “is clearly considered political in nature, having historical and militaristic significance.”

The 17th UEFA European Football Championship will take place in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024. Tournament matches will be held in 10 cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart. In the framework of the championship, 51 matches will be played.

Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and Estonia expressed their interest in hosting the tournament. However, in the end, Turkey and Germany fought for the right to host the Euro. 12 members of the UEFA Executive Committee voted for Germany, four for Turkey.