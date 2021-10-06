UEFA included Crimea in Ukraine at the presentation of Euro 2024

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin presented the logo and slogan of the European Championship 2024, the tournament will be held in Germany. During the presentation, a map of Europe was shown. Crimea, which has been part of Russia since 2014, is depicted as part of the territory of Ukraine.
Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014. This was preceded by a referendum on the status of the peninsula, as a result of which the overwhelming majority of the region’s residents voted for its transfer to Russian jurisdiction. Ukraine, the countries of the European Union, the United States and other states did not recognize the results of the referendum.
Before the start of Euro 2020 in June, the Ukrainian national team presented its uniform for the tournament, the inscriptions “Glory to Ukraine” and “Glory to the Heroes” were applied to it, as well as the outline of the country, including Crimea. Subsequently, UEFA ordered to remove the slogan “Glory to the Heroes” from the uniform, as it was considered “political in nature, of historical and militaristic significance.” At the same time, UEFA allowed to leave the slogan “Glory to Ukraine” and the map with Crimea. UEFA demanded a change in the form of the Ukrainian team after a complaint by the Russian Football Union (RFU).
The Euro 2024 logo represents the roof of the Olympic Stadium, made from the colors of the flags of the 55 member associations of UEFA. In the center of the logo is the Henri Delaunay Cup, awarded to the winner of the tournament, and 24 colored fragments around the trophy represent the 24 teams participating in the tournament. The motto of the European Championship-2024 is “United by football. Together in the very heart of Europe ”.
The presentation of Euro 2024 was attended by UEFA President Aleksandr Čeferin, Acting President of the German Football Association (DFB) Rainer Koch, and Tournament Director Philip Lahm.
“It’s nice to see the Euro 2024 logo come to life at the legendary Olympic Stadium. From now on, the brand of the tournament reflects our common ambitions with the host country of the tournament, as well as the cities where the matches will be held. Within one month, football in the heart of Europe will unite us, ”Čeferin said.
The 2024 European Championship will be held in 10 cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. The tournament will take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024. Prior to that, Germany hosted the Euro in 1988. Then, in the final, the Netherlands national team beat the USSR team with a score of 2: 0. Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten scored the goal.