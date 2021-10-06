UEFA included Crimea in Ukraine at the presentation of Euro 2024

Before the start of Euro 2020 in June, the Ukrainian national team presented its uniform for the tournament, the inscriptions “Glory to Ukraine” and “Glory to the Heroes” were applied to it, as well as the outline of the country, including Crimea. Subsequently, UEFA ordered to remove the slogan “Glory to the Heroes” from the uniform, as it was considered “political in nature, of historical and militaristic significance.” At the same time, UEFA allowed to leave the slogan “Glory to Ukraine” and the map with Crimea. UEFA demanded a change in the form of the Ukrainian team after a complaint by the Russian Football Union (RFU).