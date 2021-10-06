Verstappen: Hope viewers enjoy the new coloring book

In Turkey, Red Bull Racing cars will receive a special paint job. In an interview with the team’s press service, Max Verstappen spoke about cooperation with Honda minders.

Q: This weekend was supposed to be the last Honda home race in Suzuka. What do you miss the most from the absence of the Japanese Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen: I like the Japanese Grand Prix, it is a pity that this year the race will not take place. Most of all I miss the Japanese fans who are always nice to see, because they are passionate fans of Formula 1. I hope they like the new paintwork of our car this weekend.

Question: Will the stage be special due to the special coloring of the car?

Max Verstappen: Performances for Honda are always special even without a special paint job. The whole team and Honda are offended by the inability to compete in Japan, but it’s great that we can do something unusual at the stage in Turkey. It is always an event when a car gets unusual colors for one race, so I’m looking forward to it.

Q: What are your best memories of Honda?

Max Verstappen: Of course, the most pleasant memories are associated with victories, especially my first victory with Honda – it turned out to be very emotional. I am honored to work with Honda – they are incredibly motivated in every race and always strive for the best possible result. I was very pleased to work with them.

Question Last year’s race in Turkey for you has developed in such a way that you want to forget it. What are your expectations from the upcoming weekend?

Max Verstappen: Last year’s Turkish Grand Prix was not the best for our team, but this year the conditions will be very different and, hopefully, the asphalt will provide better grip.

I think the weekend will be somewhat new for everyone, there is a lot to learn. I wonder how competitive we will be.