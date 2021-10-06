Virgil van Dijk chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk made a choice between the PSG striker Lionel Messi and forward of Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo…

“I would say Messi is still the best player in the world. He and Ronaldo have had surreal numbers over the past decade, and it’s amazing what they’ve accomplished. But I choose Messi as we had a very difficult night in Barcelona in 2019 [поражение «Ливерпуля» от «Барселоны» со счётом 0:3]…

Holland? He is a special striker, strong and fast. He has all the skills that make life very difficult for defenders. He is very fast and straightforward, a bit like Jamie Vardy, but Holland is stronger, ”van Dijk is quoted by Liverpool Echo.

Let us remind you that on August 10, Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG. The agreement includes the option to renew for another season. On August 5, Barcelona announced that they would not renew their agreement with Messi. This is due to the financial and structural obstacles spelled out in the regulations of the Spanish league.