VTB United League: results of the starting part of the season

The regular championship of the VTB United League of the season 2021/2022 has started. CSKA, Zenit, UNICS and Lokomotiv-Kuban, which represent Russia in the Euroleague and Eurocup, played 2-3 matches each. For Parma and Yenisei, the regular season has not started yet. Nizhny Novgorod and Astana entered the site only once. Nevertheless, some tendencies of the beginning of the season can already be noted.

Life is too easy for CSKA

CSKA defeated Tsmoki-Minsk (92:44), Zelena-Guru (105: 71) and Nizhny Novgorod (92:72). At the start of last seasons, the army team always unexpectedly lost to the underdogs. A year ago there was a defeat to Parma with a loss of advantage of +22 in the second half. The sensational loss to Yenisey at the start of the 2019/2020 season has not yet been forgotten.





Nobody expected a victory over the army team from Tsmoki-Minsk, but still the defeat with a difference of -48 looks humiliating for the Minsk team. I would like to see more wrestling on the floor. Zielona Gora beat CSKA for the first time in history last season, after which they released their leader Gabriel Lundberg to the Moscow club. Again, the victory of the Poles in the Russian capital seemed extremely unlikely (although it was not completely ruled out, keeping in mind last year’s precedent with Parma), but -34? Nizhny Novgorod is a team that loves to arrange upsets of favorites, including the army team. Zoran Lukic’s charges defeated CSKA in the 2021 playoffs. It seemed that “Nizhny” would at least ruffle the nerves of the army team, who had lost due to an injury to the center Nikol Milutinov. But no, another simple victory for CSKA. Too easy for the team Dimitris Itoudis.

Probably, Itoudis drew conclusions from last year’s misfires at the start of the VTB League regular season. CSKA lost to Milan (74:84) in the first round of the Euroleague, but you still need to take into account the loss of Milutinov already in the third minute, the level of the opponent and the status of the away match. Yes, the army team is not in perfect condition yet, but the form is clearly better compared to the starts of the previous seasons. This is confirmed by the results in the VTB League. Perhaps one of the giants (Zenit, UNICS or Lokomotiv-Kuban) would upset the army team, but meetings with them will be on the calendar later. While CSKA makes it clear that it is not going to allow something in the style of last season with an anti-record 7 defeats in the regular season and an unprecedentedly low fourth seeded in the playoffs.

Zenit malfunctioned

Zenit started off with an easy victory over Kalev (75:60). It seemed that the team Javier Pascual there will be no problems in the second home game of the regular season with Astana (69:83). It was not there. It should be admitted that there have been noticeably more sensations in the VTB United League over the past couple of years. I was especially pleased in this regard last season, when CSKA lost for the first time in history to Kalev, Zielona Gora and Parma. The championship is long. Upsets of army men and other top clubs will still be in this championship. In the meantime, Zenit’s loss can be called the biggest sensation.





Pascual’s team on Friday played a difficult away match with UNICS (70:69) in the Euroleague, but this cannot be an excuse. Like loss due to injury Shabazz Napier. Jordan Loyd, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Alex Poytress, Conner Frankamp, ​​Arturas Gudaitis, Dmitry Kulagin, Mateusz Ponitka, Sergey Karasev came out onto the floor and looked weak-willed against the background of the renewed “Astana”.

The club from Kazakhstan headed Darko Russowhich hasn’t worked for the last 5 years. Apparently, he missed basketball too much and ideally prepared Astana for the confrontation with a difficult opponent. Russo is building a completely new team. Gone are all the leading legionnaires that were under his predecessor Emile Rajkovic… Now the weather in “Astana” is set Anthony Hickey, Skyler Spencer, Jaylen Burford and Mark Tikhonenko… Burford (24 points) became the main character of the meeting in St. Petersburg, but one cannot fail to note 23-year-old Mark Tikhonenko, the son of the Russian basketball legend champion of the OI-1988, 3-time silver medalist of the World Championship Valeria Tikhonenko, who is now the general manager of Astana. Mark returned to Europe after several years of performing at the NCAA. The debut in the United League turned out to be solid – 9 points (3/5 from beyond the arc) and 6 rebounds.

Zenit won the first half (44:39), but after the break allowed Astana to make a breakthrough 15: 1. Abnormally low accuracy of three-pointers (5/30) and under-tuning are the likely main reasons for the misfire of Pascual’s team. There was no global catastrophe. Zenit will try to win the VTB League regular season again, and the defeat to Astana gives reason to think and work more carefully on solving current problems. At the same time, it is interesting to see how Astana will show itself further. Perhaps the Kazakhs are ready to return to the playoffs after the failed 2020/2021 season, in which they took 12th place.

Confident start of UNICS

UNICS has updated its roster for more than half for the Euroleague. Americans who have played in the NBA will arrive in Kazan soon Oh Jay Mayo and Jarrell Brantleywho will join an already poorly played team.





Clean class at UNICS is at a decent level right now. Performers like Mario Hezonyi and Lorenzo Brown able to make a difference with any opponent in the United League, except CSKA and Zenit. Experience very useful for citizens of Kazan Andrey Vorontsevich. In the first match of the regular season, the players Velimir Perasovich defeated Lokomotiv-Kuban (96:87), playing back a -21 gap during the meeting. Then there was an easy victory over the still very bad Zielona Gora (92:63). Now we hope to see UNICS victories in the Euroleague.

After a painful defeat in Kazan, Loko coped with Tsmoki-Minsk (92:87) at home, not without problems. Errick McCollum scored a career record 38 points. Krasnodar residents are in search of their own game and will certainly add more. The Eurocup season starts on October 19, so the players Evgenia Pashutina there is some time to build up.

So far in the regular season there is a very shortage of confrontations between mid-level clubs. In such games, it can also be very boring. The super-productive shootout between Kalev and Avtodor (93:97) is proof of that. The VTB United League Championship is gaining momentum. During the first two weeks of the regular season, there were a lot of attention-grabbing events, but all the most interesting, no doubt, is ahead.