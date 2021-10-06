What is happening in the KHL, Bobkov’s blunders, Grubec’s weak play, the exchange of Dynamo and Jokerit

After the next day of the KHL, we are sharing a new portion of observations and conclusions.

Bobkov is instability itself. After the “rusk” with Ufa, he played a nightmare match with Minsk “Dynamo”

Even before the start of the season, the last line of Ak Bars looked very controversial for the candidate for the Gagarin Cup. Igor Bobkov + Timur Bilyalov + Artur Akhtyamov = two unstable goalkeepers and a young, still raw goalkeeper.

If Bilyalov is unstable, first of all, in terms of his trauma, then Bobkov is precisely in terms of his playing qualities. On the courage, Igor can be impenetrable, but he often plays matches like yesterday with Dynamo Minsk. Bobkov played it very weakly, and the third goal of Ilya Usov is generally an incredible curiosity.

Already this season, you can remember how Igor “brought” to Helsinki, but, on the other hand, there were matches where Bobkov looked very solid. For example, in the “green derby” he dried the powerful attack of “Salavat Yulaev”. Instability is the main reason that Bobkov was never able to become a truly top goalkeeper, although for more than two seasons he was considered the first number in Avangard and even led the hawks to the Gagarin Cup final. But the main feature of Igor is that he plays strong only when the whole team acts like this. Making a difference and winning matches is not about Bobkov.

A couple of years ago, this would not have been a problem for Bobkov at Ak Bars – Kazan’s success was brought about by a competent, systematic defensive play, capable of raising almost any goalkeeper to the highest level. Remember Bilyalov’s record dry streak. But this offseason, Kazan residents have been greatly updated, and Kvartalnov is still far from polishing this very system. Therefore, “Ak Bars” now needs a goalkeeper who will drag, give chances, and keep them in the game. Bobkov, as experience shows, is not capable of this. Of course, Igor will not put such gross blunders as with Minsk on stream, but he will not help out on an ongoing basis, so Ak Bars will not be able to fully rely on him in the playoffs. And if at this moment Bilyalov turns out to be injured or unprepared again, then Kazan will have serious problems, which were already read in the preseason.



Jokerit gave the rights to the strong forward to a competitor in the Western Conference. But Mäenalanen won’t make it to Dynamo now?

The exchange between Jokerit and Moscow Dynamo went almost unnoticed: the Finns got the rights to the Swede Oskar Steen, who plays in the Boston system, and the blue and white – to the Finn Saku Mäenalanen, who now plays for Karpät.



Karpyat can be called the home club of the 27-year-old striker. In it, he went from the U16 team to the base, from there he left in 2018 to try his hand at Carolina. It didn’t work: Mäenalanen spent only a year in the hurricane system and returned to Europe, signing a contract with Jokerit. For two years as part of the “clowns” Saku has shown himself to be a very interesting striker, he is quite effective, he can play both on the flank and in the center.

In the summer, Mäenalanen returned to Karpät, and now the rights to him are in Dynamo Moscow. I am sure that the blue and white counted on the striker in the near future and intended to sign a contract with him this season – the Muscovites have two legionnaire vacancies available, plus Oscar Lindberg, a hockey player similar to Mäenalanen, will be injured for a long time.

But they say that Karpyat refused to sell Mäenalanen to Dynamo, and the sale of this asset by the blue and white will have to be postponed indefinitely. In principle, this information is similar to the truth also because Jokerit would hardly have agreed to exchange and strengthen a direct competitor in the Western Conference if Saku had a real opportunity to return to the KHL now.

It seems that the Moscow club miscalculated with Mäenalanen. But at least Dynamo did not give anything valuable for the rights to the Finn.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Does Avangard believe in Grubec or are they ready to toughly tackle the goalkeeper’s question again?

Avangard has a lot of problems at the start of the season, and one of the main ones is the game of the main goalkeeper Shimon Grubec. The Czech, who dragged Omsk to the Gagarin Cup in the spring and received a two-year contract for 50 million rubles after that, is playing much below his capabilities. He does not allow outright blunders, but he misses the “cheap” goals and does not help out, and this is important for Avangard, which so far often plays disgustingly in defense. Last season, Grubets, in contrast to the same Bobkov, established himself as a goalkeeper capable of winning matches. Now this is not even in sight.

It is curious what Avangard is going to do with this. A year ago, in a much more unobvious situation, the management of the “hawks” raised the goalkeeper’s question, the result of which was the parting with Emil Garipov and the sudden signing of Grubec. And, as we know, that move by Alexey Volkov turned out to be great.

Photo: Andrey Golovanov, photo.khl.ru

What is it now? Do Omsk residents have confidence that Grubets will come to his senses by the playoffs and return to his previous condition? Or will Avangard again soon be ready to cut live? In fact, the second option will not be surprising. Omsk boss Alexander Krylov, answering fans’ questions to club television, made it clear that there is no question of any step back for the reigning champions, and Avangard is set up exclusively to win the second Cup. Now, the hawks are not at all like a team that can defend the title, and in order to fix this, the leadership will most likely need decisive and global action. And, perhaps, not only to stabilize the goalkeeper’s position.





While Prokhorkin disappeared from the Vanguard, Zernov found himself in Magnitka

As soon as I wrote about the fact that Avangard was gaining more from the exchange of Prokhorkin for Zernov, the central striker of Metallurg began to score points. 5 (1 + 4) – in the last three matches! However, there is nothing surprising in this. Zernov is a gamer to the core, and it would be strange if he could not get hold of points in a team that relies on ease, speed and combinational start. With Ilya Vorobyov, Denis generally has a complete understanding – the forward plays with him both in the majority and in the minority, bringing maximum benefit to the team. Well, now in the correspondence rivalry between Zernov and Prokhorkin, the move is for Nikolai. True, he missed the last two matches of Avangard due to injury.

But I would like to say once again about Magnitogorsk in general. How good this team is at the start of the new season! They play beautifully, easily, sweepingly, the composition amazes with depth and variety, and victories stick to Ilya Vorobyov’s wards. Only one defeat in the first fourteen games of the season, the best goal scored in the KHL (59) – beauty! At the same time, Magnitogorsk understands that recessions are inevitable, but Magnitogorsk has already created a solid groundwork so that during the rest of the regular season not to worry too much about their place in the table.

However, the question of what this lightweight and creative team will be capable of in the harsh and harsh realities of the playoffs remains open.