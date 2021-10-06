What is known about Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothy Chalamet and more?

Plot details, cast list and premiere date for this winter’s most anticipated film

Have you ever wondered what would happen to the Earth when a huge deadly comet collided with it? Well, Adam McKay’s upcoming comedy Don’t Look Up explores this plot.















What is the film “Don’t Look Up” about?

Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up (2021)

The plot of the upcoming Netflix film focuses on astronomy graduate student Keith Dibiaski (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who managed to discover a new comet on the edge of the solar system. The problem is that a giant space body is moving towards the Earth, and the powers that be are refusing to acknowledge the problem. After an unsuccessful appeal to the president of Orleans (Meryl Streep) and her son, the city’s chief of staff (Jonah Hill), scientists decide to take a media tour and finally get the social media-obsessed world to look up.

Still from the film “Don’t Look Up” (2021)

Leonardo DiCaprio, a renowned climate activist, shared in an interview with EW that the upcoming film has got him hooked on environmental issues. “When I read the script, I realized that it is incredibly unique, as it touches an important string concerning the modern world in which we live,” the Oscar winner told the publication. “Adam weaved an incredibly modern story about society, ways of communication, our current priorities and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny but important film.” Film director Adam McKay, in turn, noted that “Don’t Look Up”, despite the elements of black comedy, will force viewers to look in a new way at where the world is heading. “We can’t have a dialogue. We can’t agree, ”he told Collider. “So the global plot of the film is about climate change, but it is based on what the Internet, mobile phones and the modern world have done with the way we communicate.”

Which actors will play in Don’t Look Up?

Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande in Don’t Look Up (2021)

“Don’t Look Up” promises to be one of the most stellar premieres of recent times. While Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are starring, the film promises cameos for Meryl Streep, John Hill, Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan and even Ariana Grande.

What is the premiere date for Don’t Look Up?

Timothy Chalamet in Don’t Look Up (2021)

The world premiere of Don’t Look Up is due on December 10, 2021. Two weeks later, on Friday, December 24, the movie will be released on Netflix.