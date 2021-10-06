Winter in the heart: Kim Kardashian in a shiny fur coat walks in New York

Kim Kardashian

40-year-old Kim Kardashian is in a hurry to remind us that winter is near (or maybe hint that there is a blizzard in the soul!). Yesterday, the celebrity appeared on the streets of New York in a voluminous shiny Balenciaga fur coat from the brand’s fall pre-collection this year.

Kim complemented her look with her favorite tight-fitting trousers, combined with boots. And in general, it is worth noting that for several weeks now Kardashian has simply not crawled out of the outfits created by Demna Gvasalia, the most spectacular of which was, of course, the one that she chose to appear at the Met Gala.

However, the public at this time is discussing not only the images of Kim – everyone is wondering again what is really going on between her and Kanye West, the divorce from whom the star announced in February. So, Kim supported West during one of the presentations of his new album Donda, and appeared at the stadium in a wedding dress, which many considered a hint that the couple was ready to start all over again. The newly divorced couple were spotted together at a dinner in Malibu.

Neither Kim nor Kanye are currently commenting on their relationship, but insiders say that West is trying to earn Kim’s forgiveness, and that she, in turn, is open to a possible reunion. Allegedly, it is for this reason that the spouses are in no hurry to complete the divorce proceedings.

As a reminder, Kardashian complained that she lacked Kanye’s attention. At that time, the rapper moved out of his family from Los Angeles and spent all the time in seclusion on his farm. Kim and Kanye have four children in common: North eight, Saint five, Chicago three, and Psalm two.