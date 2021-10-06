World Cup selection bets and predictions: Russia – Slovakia, Estonia – Belarus, Macedonia – Germany, Luxembourg – Serbia

International football is back! The national teams will play paired matches in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup – Eurosport.ru has analyzed some of them and made predictions.

Russia – Slovakia (October 8, 21:45)

Forecast: Slovakia not to lose at 1.97

On October 8, Russia will play a likely defining match in the qualifying tournament subgroup. Slovakia with nine points – the main pursuer of the team of Valeriy Karpin and Croatia – is four points behind the leaders. Russia’s victory in the next meeting will solve at least one problem – not to fall below second place. A defeat or a draw will make it impossible to take first place and qualify directly to Qatar.

Alexander Golovin vs Croatia Photo: Getty Images

The Russian national team has big problems with the line-up – from the players who have dropped out and who have not arrived at the location, it is possible to assemble a good separate team. The absence of Alexander Golovin stands out against the general background – the creative midfielder will miss both October matches due to injury. Newcomers can give the team some emotions, but they are unlikely to improve the team much in terms of quality. And the first matches of Russia under Valeria Karpin showed that there are difficulties in all lines, and most of all – in the attack. It will not be possible to replay the fighting and sufficiently played Slovakia from a swoop even at home.

Estonia – Belarus (October 8, 21:45)

Forecast: Belarus win with 0 handicap at 2.20

If at the beginning of the century Belarus played unsuccessfully against Estonia – three defeats and one victory before 2010 – then the situation changed afterwards. Now the statistics of personal meetings has turned towards the Belarusians: four wins, all the same three defeats and one draw.

The last match took place in this qualifying tournament in March and ended 4: 2 in favor of Belarus. The new meeting will be held in Tallinn, which in a combo with five defeats of Belarusians in a row formed a sweet odds of 3.2 for the guests to win. Only all the latest failures of Belarus are against teams from the top of the UEFA rating (Czech Republic, Wales, Belgium twice). The odds are clearly overestimated, which makes it possible to take the victory of the guys of Georgy Kondratyev with a safety net.

Luxembourg – Serbia (9 October, 21:45)

Forecast: total over 2.5 goals in 1.84

Luxembourg made an incredible breakthrough in this qualifying tournament. One of the weakest teams in Europe in the group with Portugal, Serbia, Ireland and Azerbaijan scored six points in four matches and is in third place. Of course, there is no talk of reaching the playoffs, although football has taught us that anything can happen.

Nemanja Matic and Dusan Tadic, Serbia national team Photo: Getty Images

In the next match, the Luxembourgers will play against Serbia, which in September smashed them at home 4: 1. All the more surprising are the quotes – for the total, the odds are much more than one and a half. This must be taken advantage of, because in the previous three games (all of them took place in the interval since 2019), the teams confidently punched it – the Serbs won 3: 1, 3: 2 and 4: 1.

North Macedonia – Germany (11 October, 21:45)

Forecast: Germany win with a handicap of -1.5 for 1.59

A simple bet with a small odds, but absolutely adequate and working. Germany will play only the fourth match under the leadership of Hans-Dieter Flick, in the previous ones it has scored a total of 12 goals in the net of Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland. The players have something to prove to the new coach, as well as to Flick himself, who needs to register the trust of the fans.

Macedonia won the last match in June, after which it lost in three games at the Euro and drew three matches of the World Cup qualification (not even beat Armenia). Blagoe Milievsky’s team is now on the decline, and the Germans will gladly take advantage of this to score more than 2-3 goals.

