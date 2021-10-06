Zhamnov decided to include Panarin in the national team for the Olympics :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

By October 15, the coaching staff must be provided with an expanded list of candidates for the national team. The coach hopes that Panarin will not refuse the offer

The head coach of the Russian national ice hockey team, Alexei Zhamnov, intends to include forward Artemy Panarin in the expanded composition of the Russian national ice hockey team for the 2022 Olympic Games. He told about this to the Russian-language version of the website of the National Hockey League (NHL).

“Our task is to name candidates for the extended list by October 15th. Panarin and many other guys will be there. I don’t think Tyoma will give up the Olympics. Politics and sports are two different things, if a person wants to defend the honor of the country, then why not, ”Zhamnov said.

In February this year, the head coach of the Sochi Kontinental Hockey League club Andrei Nazarov said that in 2011 in Riga, the striker beat an 18-year-old girl. In addition, he criticized the hockey player for speaking out against the Russian authorities, and also called for the removal of the KHL club coaches who liked Panarin’s Instagram post dedicated to the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The NHL and the Rangers denied the allegations and supported the player, but despite this, he was removed from the squad for eight matches. Later, the striker did not go to the 2021 World Cup, which was held in Latvia.