2 new images of Kim Kardashian | Vogue Ukraine

Kim Kardashian is known for her spectacular exits and her ability to draw attention to herself. Sometimes, it seems that we have already seen everything, but Kim always manages to surprise. So, she came to the presentation party for Kanye West’s new album “Donda” in a wedding dress, put on a black widow closed-toe outfit on the Met Gala red carpet and appeared as Simpson at the Balenciaga Spring / Summer 2022 show. But Kim’s obsession with Demna Gvasilia is far from over. The other day she showed off two new total-images from her favorite designer.

In anticipation of her debut as host of Saturday Night Live, Kim donned an all-leather look from Demna Gvasalia, consisting of a base latex golf course, an oversized puffer vest, signature over-the-knee trousers, a slit front skirt, baseball cap and sunglasses. Finished off with leather brown gloves and a giant maroon bag. On the evening of the same day, Kim changed into another provocative Balenciaga look, reminiscent of her appearance at the Met Gala. Kardashian appeared in tight-fitting trousers, a wrap top and sunglasses in the style of the heroes of the “Matrix”, but the main “highlight” of the outfit was a voluminous fur coat made of faux fur with lurex.