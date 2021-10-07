AC Milan President: I hope Donnarumma is pleased with his decision to join PSG

President of the Italian “Milan” Paolo Scaroni spoke about the scandalous departure from the club of the 22-year-old pupil of the red-blacks Gianluigi Donnarumma, who joined the French Paris Saint-Germain in the summer as a free agent.

“The situation with Donnarumma’s contract? This choice was primarily made by the sports and general directors of the club – Paolo Maldini and Ivan Gazidis.

If players and agents have requirements that we cannot meet, then certain decisions are made and we wish them the best of luck. We are very pleased to have invited Mike Menyan, who is not only a great goalkeeper, but also a leader in the dressing room. We are happy with this decision, just as I hope Gianluigi is happy with his.

Donnarumma has made the courageous decision to leave his comfort zone and I wish him all the best. I hope the fans will meet him in a relaxed atmosphere ”, – quotes Scaroni Football Italia.

Recall, on the eve of Donnarumma played for the first time at the home stadium of Milan – San Siro, in the UEFA Nations League semifinal match between Italy and Spain (1: 2). During the match, Gianluigi was booed by fans, and earlier an offensive banner was dedicated to him.