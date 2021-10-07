Actress Priyanka Chopra made a frank confession

38-year-old actress, fashion model and singer, “Miss World 2000” Priyanka Chopra (“Rescuers Malibu”) made a frank confession on the air of the morning program of British television Lorraine

Subscribe and read Express Newspaper at:

Not everyone agreed with the celebrity.

– I am very grateful to the epidemic for the fact that I had the opportunity to spend six months at home with my husband, – explained Chopra… – Nick and I have a crazy career.

What’s true is true. Priyanka has starred in 64 films and TV series (five in just the last two years), she is a goodwill ambassador, TV presenter, columnist for Elle magazine, runs her own film studio, and releases successful singles. 28 year old Nick Jonas – a member of the pop group Jonas Brothers, starred in 21 films (“Jumanji”). In 2019, he embarked on the BeginsTour world tour, interrupted by the pandemic.

– It is easy for her to speak, sitting at home on millions. What was it like for us to be out of work and eat up the last? – expressed the opinion of hundreds of thousands of Britons, the owner of the closed London restaurant David Maktirnen…

by the way

The 28-year-old pop star was glad about the pandemic Selena Gomez: The singer was able to realize the dream of the last ten years and recorded her first Spanish-language album, Revelacion. He will see the light on March 12. In the meantime, the singles Baila Commigo and De Una Vez are storming the tops of the charts, primarily in Latin America.