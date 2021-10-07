Actresses Who Could Play Bond Girl – Role, Denied, Bondiana, 007 Agent

On October 7, 2021, the premiere of the 25th part of the James Bond film No Time to Die took place. During the time that the series of films about the agent 007 James Bond came out on the screens, many famous artists fought for the opportunity to play the beloved woman of the protagonist.

In the material of the editorial staff of 24SMI there are actresses who could play the Bond girl, but for some reason refused or did not pass the casting.

1. Jessica Biel

In 2008, during the casting for the film “Quantum of Solace” Jessica Biel joined the number of actresses who could play the Bond girl. The creators of the picture said that before Beale came to the casting, they had already managed to look after Gemma Arterton, but then changed their mind.

Jessica said that the screen tests were interesting, and she had good chances, but for some reason she was refused. In “Quantum of Solace” the special agent’s friend was played by the Ukrainian and French actress Olga Kurylenko, and Bill noted that the project was still far from complete and, perhaps, she might someday be lucky.

2. Brigitte Bardot

When the decision was made to direct the sixth Bond film, no one knew what they were going to face. Not only did he turn down the role of Blofeld’s villain Sean Connery, Brigitte Bardot also “ran away” after him. She was supposed to become the new lover of the agent, but chose a job in a different project.

The creators had to try to replace the “refugees” in a short time. Diana Rigg became the chosen Bond in the film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”. The role turned out to be difficult, because the heroine initially falls in love with a super spy and marries him, and then dies.

3. Angelina Jolie

Another actress who could have played the Bond girl is Angelina Jolie. The Hollywood star could grace the 21st movie in a series called Casino Royale, but the proposal did not spark interest in her. As the celebrity later said, she would gladly play the villainess or the special agent himself, but not the fatal beauty flashing behind the spy’s back. The heroine went to Eva Green.

As the media reported in 2009, Jolie could appear in the 23rd part, but not as another lover, changing every film, but as a character who will be involved several times. They wrote that she herself contacted the creators, Jennifer Aniston and Freida Pinto could compete with her. In the picture, Jolie never played.

4. Charlize Theron

For some actresses, playing a Bond girl means getting a new round in their careers, being noticed by other directors and having the opportunity to play in cult projects. But Charlize Theron is not among them, before her participation in the casting for the role in the movie “Casino Royale” “she was already known.

The true reasons why the star did not become the new darling of the special agent remain unknown. In some sources it was reported that she herself refused to play, while in others – that the creators preferred Eva Green to her and other applicants.

5. Sienna Miller

British-American star Sienna Miller also joined the ranks of actresses who could play Bond’s girlfriend. At that time, her career was gaining momentum, and in the frame with Daniel Craig she had already managed to “light up”, but she refused to participate in Bond.

According to her, she would once again gladly appear on the same set with such a genius actor like Craig, but she does not think that it would be right to become a part of a series of films about a super spy. Although, as Miller noted, this offer was very tempting.

Instead of becoming another “007 girl”, the star chose to work in the “Cobra Throw” project. Olga Kurylenko took her place in Bond.

6. Vera Farmiga

The movie Casino Royale could have been supplemented by such a famous actress as Vera Farmiga, but the cooperation did not work out. It is interesting that the director Martin Campbell himself invited the star to audition, as he was impressed by Farmiga’s performance in her previous projects and decided to see how she would go through the casting.

The celebrity accepted the invitation and flew in from London to demonstrate her talent. The first thing she didn’t like was a suit with a fake breast, which for some reason they put on her. Vera admitted that in him she felt more like Lara Croft than the beloved special agent. After discussing all the nuances with the director, the actress decided to give up filming, and her role passed to Eva Green.