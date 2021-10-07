“Admiral” beat “Vityaz” with a score of 3: 2 and left the last place in the KHL (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Wednesday, October 6, Admiral beat Vityaz near Moscow in a home match – 3: 2. Thanks to this victory, the “sailors” managed to leave the last place in the current championship, and for the playoff zone Vladivostok team lacks one point.

Vityaz started the match well and was able to open an account several times. “Admiral” played number two, acting thanks to counterattacks. Libor Shulak, who twice created super-moments for partners and once dangerously threw himself, became a notable figure in the hosts. The guests ruined the end of the period with penalties – they played three against five for 18 seconds, but conceded in the 4 vs 5 format. Rihards Bukarts scored after Vyacheslav Ushenin’s pass four seconds before the break.

In the second period, the judge removed Artyukhin, but the “Admiral” held out. And in the middle of the meeting, the Vityaz players remained on the ice for two minutes. When the double majority ended, Vyacheslav Ushenin managed to finish off the puck into the goal and double the advantage of his team. Alas, the Admiral did not manage to keep this advantage until the break. Oleksandr Yaremchuk opened the gate for Serebryakov in the 37th minute – 2: 1.

The third dvadtsatiminutka began with a goal from “Admiral”. At the 42nd minute, the same three, which converted the majority in the second period, made the score comfortable for the “sailors”. This time Libor Shulak closed the attack, and the Ushenin brothers acted as assistants. Still, a nervous ending in the match could not be avoided. A minute before the end of the meeting, Niko Oyamyaki returned the intrigue, again reducing the advantage of Vladivostok to a minimum. But the “Admiral” held out and won the third victory of the season, putting in his piggy bank two important points, thanks to which he left the last place in the KHL standings.

“Tough game, I’m glad that we took two points,” said after the end of the meeting head coach of “Admiral” Alexander Andrievsky… – We do not succeed in everything as we want, but today the guys are great, they did their best. A lot of blocked shots, helped the goalkeeper, a lot of power tricks. One team is pressing, the second is defending, somewhere in the subconscious of the guys we have already lost the ending, psychologically it sits in the subconscious – to hold, to hold. This is where errors come from. We played well in the third period, held the puck, did not give our opponents such big chances, but we missed the ending in this regard. “

Admiral – Vityaz – 3: 2 (1: 0, 1: 1, 1: 1)

Goals: 1: 0 95 Bukarts Richards (assistants: 79 Ushenin Vyacheslav, 49 Hamidullin Dinar); 2: 0 79 Ushenin Vyacheslav (assistants: 71 Ushenin Vladislav, 73 Shulak Libor); 2: 1 85 Yaremchuk Alexander (assistants: 20 Oyamyaki Niko, 55 Aaltonen Miro); 3: 1 73 Shulak Libor (assistants: 71 Ushenin Vladislav, 79 Ushenin Vyacheslav); 3: 2 20 Oyamyaki Niko (assistants: 31 Lyamin Kirill, 88 Odette Daniel).

The composition of the “Admiral”: goalkeepers: 54. Nikita Serebryakov, 99. Denis Sinyagin. Defenders: 2. Patrikeev Mikhail, 7. Metalnikov Leonid, 9. Palivko Danila, 27. Mozik Voytekh, 49. Hamidullin Dinar, 73. Shulak Libor, 77. Belyakov Fedor. Forwards: 8. Obidin Andrey, 10. Manukyan Artem, 12. Lugin Dmitry, 18. Makarenko Pavel, 28. Shevchenko Alexander V., 42. Verba Mark, 44. Artyukhin Evgeniy, 60. Gareev Artem, 71. Ushenin Vladislav, 79 Ushenin Vyacheslav, 81. Sayustov Dmitry, 95. Bukarts Richards.

The Vityaz line-up: goalkeepers: 1. Todikov Anton, 33. Yezhov Ilya, 61. Kloberdan Maxim. Defenders: 5. Borodkin Artyom, 9. Antipin Victor, 31. Lyamin Kirill, 42. Steklov Kirill, 59. Voronkov Egor, 63. Rydchenko Igor, 67. Musin Damir. Forwards: 10. Zinchenko Ivan, 12. Ivanyuzhenkov Artem, 20. Oyamyaki Niko, 21. Nesterov German, 25. Popov Vitaly, 38. Smolin Mikhail, 55. Aaltonen Miro, 68. Larichev Ivan, 70. Indrashis Mix, 71. Grebenshchikov Svyatoslav, 85. Yaremchuk Alexander, 88. Odette Daniel, 98. Malykhin Fedor.

Chief Judges: Sergey Belyaev, Yuri Oskirko.

Line judges: Alexander Zakharenkov, Alexander Sadovnikov.

Match statistics: throws: 50-93; shots on target: 23-42; goals: 3-2; faceoffs: 28-36; blocked shots: 36-13; power moves: 36-14; fine: 12-8.