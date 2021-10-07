Affleck and Lopez: the first quarrels of lovers



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck do not hide that they are madly in love with each other. In his recent interview with the Daily Mail, the actor announced that he is now as happy as he has never been in his life before. Affleck and Lopez have been virtually inseparable for the past few months. They appear everywhere tenderly holding hands and do not hide their passion in the presence of strangers. So, having appeared recently at the Met Gala charity ball, they kissed right on the red carpet, not paying attention to the fact that they were being filmed. But in the so far cloudless relationship between Ben and Jennifer, the first “clouds” that have slightly darkened them are already appearing. In other words, the lovers began to quarrel. This was reported by the Mirror edition.

The first time, when in the spring of this year, Ben and Jennifer resumed their romance, it seemed that this time they were 100% successful. Since the first round of their romance, both have matured and seem to have drawn the right conclusions from past mistakes. But it seems that during this time Ben managed to forget how strong and independent his beloved is. Moreover, over time, these qualities of her did not soften at all. Therefore, their first disagreement, which the insider revealed, came as a complete surprise to him.

It all started when Ben had to be separated from Jennifer to work on his new project in Texas. Where he left alone, deciding that he needed time to concentrate on work, not being distracted by anything. But Lopez didn’t like it. She announced that she wanted to come to Texas. Firstly, in order not to be separated from a loved one for a long time, fearing that his feelings at a distance may subside. And secondly, wanting to keep an eye on him – to check if any potential rival has appeared on the set in the fight for Affleck’s heart. However, Affleck did not like this at all, which was the reason for their first spat. In the heat of a quarrel, Ben even dared to tell Jennifer that he would not allow anyone to control himself and dictate how and with whom to work …