“After the competition in the USA, they changed the short Tarasova and Morozov to the one that suits them better. Gleichengauz had a preparation “, says Maxim Trankov – Figure skating

Maxim Trankov, coach of the Russian pair Evgeny Tarasov – Vladimir Morozov, spoke about why the skaters changed their short program in early September.

“After the first competitions in the USA, which Vova and Zhenya won, the whole team got together and, having listened to different opinions, decided to change the program.

This was due to the fact that any program – especially during the Olympic season – must reveal the strengths of the athletes. And the strong qualities of Vova and Zhenya are speed, power, amplitude, large elements. It was these qualities that were very difficult to show in such a crystal, chamber music by Debussy. And it was noticeable – the speed decreased. The guys tried to get used to this image, it was also hard for them. Therefore, it was decided to put on a faster and more dynamic program, which is more suitable for the children in temperament, in their elements and movement on the ice.

There was already a blank for this case. Because as soon as the guys turned to Eteri Georgievna Tutberidze so that she and her team would help them in the Olympic season, Danya Gleikhengauz began to generate ideas, he has a lot of them. And he had already started looking for an image for Vova and Zhenya: first he found an image for an exhibition performance, then for an arbitrary program. Of course, he also had a preparation for the short program.

The program has changed – the idea, concept has changed, some choreographic findings have changed. But in general, the developments that were made with Sasha Zhulin remained in the program as well. Because it was impossible not to use such interesting things, they were left from the previous program. This is such a collective work. Personally, I like the new program very much, I agree with it more than with the previous one.

It saves here that this is the beginning of the season. And it’s great that the guys performed so early – in August. They already had this first try of the pen, and there was time for revisions and changes. This is not the middle of the season, this is not the first stage of the Grand Prix, and not even the time after the test skates. There was a margin of time for this, the team of specialists is quite large and professional.

I think that this did not cause big problems, especially since the guys like to ride in their usual style, at speed, on powerful legs, on powerful elements. Therefore, they also plunged into this work with pleasure. I think it turned out pretty well, ”Trankov said.