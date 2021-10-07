Ak Bars – Metallurg – 1: 3, KHL regular championship match, report and video, 07.10.2021

Metallurg – you are just space! Now the best KHL team has finished with Ak Bars

If “Ak Bars” is already gaining points for nine matches in a row, then Magnitogorsk “Metallurg” has even issued a steeper streak, having won 11 matches in a row. Ilya Vorobyov’s team is absolutely deservedly leading in the overall standings.

As a reminder, Vorobyov was forced to miss the away match with Dynamo Moscow due to a positive test for covid, but then passed two negative tests and worked on the bench in the game against Spartak, where his team confidently won 4-0.





Metallurg now has a very difficult schedule: an away streak, games every other day. The reported confrontation with Kazan just completed this series. All the more worthy and surprising are the results of the Urals, who have scored exactly four goals into the opponents’ goal in the last five meetings.

Ak Bars entered the game with Timur Bilyalov at the goal. And this decision of the coaching staff was expected, since Igor Bobkov in the last game against Dynamo Minsk was a freak and made unforced mistakes, as a result of which his team lost in overtime.





“An unfortunate defeat, of course … What can I say? There were many moments, the goalkeeper helped Minsk win today. The goalkeeper of the Minsk team helped Dynamo win! Otherwise you will misunderstand. Igor Bobkov’s game? No comments. Fatigue? What kind of fatigue? Yes, I praised him before. I will not praise today. There is no explanation for his mistakes, “- said the head coach of the” bars “Dmitry Kvartalnov after that game.

In the first period of the meeting in Kazan, the fans saw only one goal. The three-way movement really turned out to be luxurious. Kazan entered the attack zone at high speed, after which Galimov made a pass under the gate to Kovalenko, who instantly transferred to a distant penny, from where Kagarlitsky threw right on target.

By the way, if Timur Bilyalov played at the gates of Kazan, Juho Olkinuora came out at Magnitka. To be honest, it was thought that the “metallurgists” took care of and gave rest to Vasily Koshechkin. But, apparently, Ilya Vorobyov, against the background of Olkinuora’s strong game and his zero-point match with Spartak, decided to bet on the Finn again.

But the second period was entirely left for the guests, who were able not only to level the score, but also to come out ahead.

At first, Maye dispersed the Ural attack with his right edge, climbed into the opponent’s zone and made a discount for himself behind his back on Laipsek, who jewelry threw the bottom – the puck crawled under Bilyalov’s shields.

Further, forward Anatoly Nikontsev said his weighty word. Bilyalov will cope with the first throw from a penny, but competent finishing off from the air from Nikontsev led to a goal. So in 20 minutes everything turned upside down, and Dmitry Kvartalnov had to urgently come up with a plan to save the meeting.

In the third dvadtsatiminutke Kazan tried in every way to equalize the score. Apparently, the conversation in the locker room with the head coach turned out to be more than serious.

In the end, Yakovlev got two minutes, Ak Bars replaced the goalkeeper with the sixth field hockey player, but as a result, they let Denis Zernov into the empty net.

3: 1 – the 12th victory in a row for Magnitogorsk, which continues to confidently move up the standings and lead in it. Now the Urals are returning home, and the game of Ilya Vorobyov’s team can rightfully be called a space game.