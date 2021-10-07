Ak Bars will play with the leader of the championship. Preview October 7: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Four matches of the KHL regular championship will take place today. Amur can extend the winning streak against Traktor, Ak Bars will play against the leading Magnitka, Minsk Dynamo will try to beat Neftekhimik again, and Severstal will take over Lokomotiv.

Evgeny Mikhailov specially for khl.ru Share this Direct link to material Print

Severstal have scored just five goals in their last five meetings and have won three of them. However, for today’s game, the players Andrey Razin fit after away defeats against Jokerit (1: 4) and Spartak (0: 2). The Cherepov team is in the top three in terms of goals conceded, allowing them to hit their own goal only 28 times this season. But at the same time, steelmakers and frankly score little: on average, a little more than 1.5 goals per game. Lokomotiv stumbled for the first time in its last match since the start of work Igor Nikitin in Yaroslavl, minimally losing to SKA (0: 1). Railwaymen still have one of the worst minority percentages (71.7), while Severstal is in the top for this component with 87.5%.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Goalkeeper cherepovchan Konstantin Shostak – one of the best in the current season in terms of the percentage of reflected shots (94.0) and the coefficient of reliability (1.68). Alexander Yelesin from Lokomotiv – one of the leaders of the championship in power techniques (54). Maxim Shalunov approaching the milestone of 250 points in the KHL (now – 248), the next effective point will be 100th in the League for Pavel Kraskovsky…

Severstal Abandoned washers 89 Face-to-face victories Locomotive 120 Abandoned washers

The last match in Cherepovets ended with the victory of Lokomotiv: on February 16, Yaroslavl defeated Severstal with a score of 3: 2.

Traumatized

“Cupid” after a seemingly hopeless start of the championship is gradually getting out of the basement of the standings. The current streak of three wins even allowed the team Mikhail Kravets enter the playoffs in the middle. All three successes were achieved outside of regular time: Torpedo (4: 3 OT), Riga Dynamo (3: 2 B), Vityaz (2: 1 B). Traktor’s last three meetings out of five have ended with a series of shots. Wards to the Far East Anvara Gatiyatulina set off, breaking the streak of Jokerit’s victories (3: 2 B). Defender may make his debut in Khabarovsk team today Alexey Volgin, the contract with which was signed yesterday.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Sergey Tereshchenko from “Amur” with three abandoned washers – among the best snipers-defenders of the championship. Nick Bailen from Traktor is one of the most productive defensive players (2 + 9).

Amur Abandoned washers 59 Face-to-face victories Tractor 82 Abandoned washers

Amur lost their last four home games to Chelyabinsk.

Traumatized

The big match in Kazan, where Metallurg will visit Ak Bars with an 11-match winning streak. Team Dmitry Kvartalnov after important victories over CSKA (2: 1) and “Salavat Yulaev” (2: 0), he lost to Minsk “Dinamo” (3: 4 OT), leading in the course of the meeting. However, the efforts of the citizens of Kazan were largely canceled out due to an error Igor Bobkov… Metallurg single-handedly topped the standings, beating Dynamo Moscow (4: 2) and Spartak (4: 0) in recent meetings. Command Ilya Vorobyov demonstrates excellent performance, scoring on average more than 4 goals per game and is among the leaders in the championship in terms of majority realization (30.2%). Today’s owners have 10.9%.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Ak Bars goalkeepers are close to the anniversary shutouts in the KHL: Igor Bobkov so far played 29 clean sheet games, Timur Bilyalov – 19. For Daniil Zhuravleva the next match will be the 100th in the League. Dmitry Kagarlitsky you need to score three points to reach the 400 point mark. Dry streak of Metallurg goalkeeper Juho Olkinuora is 65 minutes and 20 seconds. Brendan Lipsick effective five matches in a row (3 + 2), Denis Zernov – three (1 + 4).

AK Bars Abandoned washers 130 Face-to-face victories Metallurgist 111 Abandoned washers

The last match between these rivals in Kazan was crowned with a victory for Metallurg (3: 2 B).

Neftekhimik will start their home streak with Dynamo Minsk. The teams have already met this season: it was with the defeat in the capital of Belarus (1: 3) that the unsuccessful streak of Nizhnekamsk started, which then lost away to Spartak (1: 5) and SKA (0: 2). Oleg Leontiev after the game in St. Petersburg, he noted that his team lacks skill, cunning and endurance. On the other hand, Dynamo’s away streak is going well: first, Sochi was beaten big (7: 3), and the tour of Tatarstan began with a strong-willed victory over Ak Bars (4: 3 OT).

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Forward “Neftekhimik” Raphael Bikmullin – one of the best in the current season in terms of the number of strength techniques (37), Kirill Vorobyov – on blocked shots (37). Two Dynamo players have personal scoring streaks: one of the top defensive scorers Lucas Bengtsson scores points four matches in a row (1 + 4), Ilya Usov – three (2 + 2).

Neftekhimik Abandoned washers 72 Face-to-face victories Dynamo 64 Abandoned washers

In total, the history of the confrontation between Neftekhimik and Minskers totals 26 matches, most of which (16) remained with the hosts.

Traumatized