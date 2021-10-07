Alexey Potapov called Bob Hartley’s system a Russian gulag, why

Many players are not happy with it. But she makes champions out of people, and Alexei Potapov knows this very well.

In interviews, Avangard players are often asked: “What is it, the famous Bob Hartley system, about which the Canadian does not get tired of repeating for the fourth year of his work in the KHL?” The answers, as a rule, boil down to several parameters: tremendous attention to detail and the complete absence of ad-libbing, all according to the schemes.

And this, in principle, can be seen from the way Avangard plays. “Hawks” always roll on strict rails, avoiding improvisation. And due to the fact that Hartley demands to play exclusively in the hockey that he considers correct, Omsk sometimes have problems. Creative and non-standard guys leave the club (the most striking example is Shumakov), and the long process of getting newcomers to the system is reflected in the result. We see this at the beginning of this season.

But such a strict system makes people champions. Last season, the collective patience and work of the Avangard players led to the fact that in the playoffs the Hawks were almost an ideal team that made a great journey to the Gagarin Cup. But even in the winning locker room, the hockey players still remembered how hard it was for them with Hartley.





“Hartley tortured everyone for …!” What happened in the champion dressing room of “Avangard”

It is hard both mentally and physically. The former forward of “Avangard” frankly stated the same the other day. Alexey Potapov, who moved into the off-season in “Traktor”. Potapov, who continues to heal his injury, came on the air of the studio of the club television of Chelyabinsk during the match “Tractor” – “Avangard” (took place on October 3) and spoke out without cuts.

“The training process is very difficult at Avangard. It was not easy for me in Traktor either. But throughout the season, Avangard is doing what they did in the preseason. Here the load is removed a little, because the schedule is very tight. Nothing is removed there. There they will do the same exercises day after day.

Is this the Hartley system? Yes. Russian GULAG, yes. Welcome. Well, it’s very hard. It’s really hard work, day in and day out. Hard work and nothing else. He doesn’t believe in talent, he only believes in hard work, “Potapov said.

The hockey player actually compared Hartley’s working methods to those of prison guards. At least from the works of Solzhenitsyn, we know that the GULAG is the clearest example of an inhuman and derisive attitude towards people. So are hockey players really so badly treated at Avangard?

Of course, Potapov exaggerated. And in general, he gave up about the GULAG for the sake of a catchphrase. Alexey probably just wanted to back up his words with a vivid metaphor, but overdid it. However, if a hockey player even in a comic form appears such a comparison, then this speaks volumes.

Photo: photo.khl.ru

Yes, Hartley is really tough. But, first of all, for whom is this a secret? Bob has been working at Avangard for a long time and has never pretended to be a good boy. And secondly – maybe this is the only way to work in Russia?

Our hockey players, to be honest, do not always understand a good attitude towards themselves and often begin to sit on the neck of the Democratic coaches. Do you know this saying: “Shifts less often – the same money.” Therefore, Democratic coaches often do not finish the work until the end of the season, even though they know how to create a good-natured atmosphere in the team. This is especially true of foreign mentors, for whom the mental barrier is added to the linguistic barrier.





“Criticism of Hartley? The dog barks, the caravan moves on. Having worked with him, I realized – I hadn’t trained before ”

Hartley shows what a successful foreigner should be on the coaching bridge. Tough, demanding, authoritative, forcing himself to be respected and even feared. This will not be able to “freebie”, play around behind his back, but with him there is a chance to achieve something in his career. And if you don’t like something, then no one holds it.

Now Potapov is talking about the GULAG, but in April he raised the Gagarin Cup over his head. And I think Alexei himself understands that without the hard work that Hartley offered to the millionaire hockey players, this would not have happened.