America ranked NHL superstars, Kucherov is the best Russian player in the NHL, Ovechkin is 17th

Ovechkin is in the second ten, and Malkin will soon drop out of the top 50.

Overseas sports adore statistics and ratings – it’s no secret. So before the start of the next NHL season, the TSN television company traditionally presented the top 50 best players in the league on its official website. Of course, it was not without Russians – 6 representatives.

But our compatriots did not manage to get into the top three – the places there are occupied by young North American superstars. King of Edmonton Connor McDavid, Colorado frontman Nathan McKinnon and Toronto’s main hope Auston Matthews… All as one – the center forwards, and it’s like another pound of salt on the wound of Russian hockey, suffering from a catastrophic shortage of top players in this position. Our best center in the NHL (and in principle) – Evgeny Malkin… But he is already 35, he is tormented by injuries, and Gino got into the list of 50 best from TSN, rather, for past merits.





Malkin was injured again and was out for a long time. Will the best Russian center even make it to the Olympics?

But already in fourth place in the American rating, our main pride is Nikita Kucherov… Absolute leader of “Tampa” and the current two-time Stanley Cup winner. The United States objectively evaluates Kucherov’s abilities and talent, as well as his role in capturing the main trophy of world club hockey by “lightning” and rightly calls him the best Russian hockey player in the NHL right now.

TSN Top 50 NHL Player Rankings. In brackets – a place in last year’s ranking eleven). Connor McDavid (Edmonton)

2 (2). Nathan McKinnon (Colorado)

3 (4). Auston Matthews (Toronto)

4 (-). Nikita Kucherov (Tampa)

5 (3). Leon Dreiseitl (Edmonton)

6 (17). Andrey Vasilevsky (Tampa)

7 (5). Victor Hedman (Tampa)

8 (6). Artemy Panarin (Rangers)

9 (7). Sydney Crosby (Pittsburgh)

10 (24). Alexander Barkov (Florida)

11 (18). Brad Marchand (Boston)

12 (22). Cale Makar (Colorado)

13 (10). Braden Point (Tampa)

14 (13). Patrick Kane (Chicago)

15 (9). David Pastrnyak (Boston)

16 (20). Mitchell Marner (Toronto)

17 (12). Alexander Ovechkin (“Washington”)

18 (26). Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida)

19 (29). Mikko Rantanen (Colorado)

20 (16). Mark Scheifly (Winnipeg)

21 (31). Mark Stone (Vegas)

22 (23). Sebastian Aho (Carolina)

23 (-). Adam Fox (Rangers)

24 (15). Connor Hellebike (Winnipeg)

25 (30). Patrice Bergeron (Boston)

If Kucherov is a diamond in the frame of field hockey players, then Vasilevsky is simply the best goalkeeper in the world, and don’t look at who was given the last Vezina. Andrey’s stability and skill can only be envied, and he deservedly occupies a high sixth place in the rating of superstars. By the way, only three goalkeepers made it to the top 50 according to TSN: Connor Hellebike from Winnipeg (24th place), Carey Price from Montreal (43rd) and newcomer to Chicago Marc-André Fleury (47th).

Another Russian in the top 10 is, of course, Artemy Panarin… Bread is dragging the Rangers, justifying the second-largest contract in the NHL. And when it starts pumping the “blue-shirts” into the playoffs, it will take off in the ranking even higher. But already now the North Americans are ready to put Panarin higher Sydney Crosby, and that says a lot.





“I hope he breaks Gretzky’s record.” Now Crosby is one of the main fans of Ovechkin

Alexander Ovechkin slipped to as much as 17th place in the ranking of the best players in the world. This is understandable, because the leader of “Washington” has the worst individual season in his career. Interestingly, in the EA Sports rating in the NHL 22 game, Ovi shares with Kucherov the first place in the list of the best Russians. But that is a toy, Ovechkin does not expect recessions and injuries in it. In real life, Alexander can already from this season abruptly go from the fair, while Kucherov has hardly yet reached his peak.

TSN Top 50 NHL Player Rankings. In brackets – a place in last year’s ranking 26 (-). Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota)

27 (21). Mika Zibanejad (Rangers)

28 (34). Matthew Barzal (Islanders)

29 (28). Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas)

30 (14). Elias Pettersson (Vancouver)

31 (11). Roman Yosie (Nashville)

32 (47). Dougie Hamilton (New Jersey)

33 (33). Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis)

34 (36). Kyle Connor (Winnipeg)

35 (8). Jack Eicel (Buffalo)

36 (39). Miro Heiskanen (Dallas)

37 (-). Shea Theodore (Vegas)

38 (32). Quinn Hughes (Vancouver)

39 (-). Charlie McAvoy (Boston)

40 (38). John Tavares (Toronto)

41 (27). John Carlson (Washington)

42 (19). Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh)

43 (37). Carey Price (Montreal)

44 (-). Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado)

45 (-). Jake Günzel (Pittsburgh)

46 (-). Anzhe Kopitar (Los Angeles)

47 (-). Marc-André Fleury (Chicago)

48 (35). Seth Jones (Chicago)

49 (-). Sean Couturier (Philadelphia)

50 (-). Nikolay Ehlers (Winnipeg)

Malkin, as we have already said, is 42nd, and in 26th place is Kirill Kaprizov… That is, the leader of “Minnesota” after the first season in the NHL was among the main superstars of the league, and this is a colossal achievement for a pupil of Novokuznetsk hockey. If Dollar Cyril continues to progress and exert the same influence on the success of Minnesota, then in a year he will have a place in the ranking at least in the top 15.