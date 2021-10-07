Angelina Jolie blonde: the actress starred in the movie Eternals from Marvel

Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie starred in the new MCU film “The Eternals.” The star appeared before the audience in a light image – a blonde in a beige and brown suit.

Jolie got the role of the warrior Tena, who knows how to create weapons from the energy of space. The skills of her character were shown in a new teaser on YouTube (scroll to the bottom of the page to watch the video)…

In a new movie from Marvel directed by Chloe Zhao the plot is revealed after the events of the movie “Avengers: Endgame”. “Eternals” are representatives of a race of genetically improved superhumans who secretly live on Earth. The director used more natural scenes in the film, instead of CGI.

Video of the day

In addition to Jolie, other famous actors also star in the film. Among them Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and Richard Madden…

By the way, Angelina appeared on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in her new look. In an interview, she said that during the filming of the movie she attended ballet lessons in order to gracefully move in the frame. She also admitted that she went to training with swords, spears and staves.

Briefly about the celebrity:

Angelina Jolie Is an American film, television and voice actress. Film director, screenwriter, producer and fashion model. She was born in 1975 in Los Angeles.

Winner of the award “Oscar“,”Golden globe” and “Screen Actors Guild Awards“.

The film debut took place in 1982 in the film “ Looking for a way out “However, it gained popularity after the release of the film.” Lara Croft: Tomb Raider “.

Known for her roles in the films “Malificent”, “Cote d’Azur”, “Tourist”, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, “The Temptation” and others.

Was in a relationship with actors Johnny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton, Brad Pitt… Educates six children: sons Maddox Shivan, Pax Tien and Knox Leon; daughters of Zakhar Marley, Shiloh Nouvel and Vivienne Marcheline. Everyone is named Jolie-Pitt.

