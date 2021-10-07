Angelina Jolie surprised fans with radiant skin: 5 beauty secrets of the star

A couple of days later, the film with Angelina Jolie “Those Who Wish Me Death” was released. On this occasion, the actress became a guest of the Sunday Project, in which she talked about filming and spending time with children via video link.

Shot from the Sunday Project

During this time, Jolie says, her children have become very close to her 14-year-old Australian co-star Finn Little: “None of us live there, not Finn’s family, not mine. But we were there together and could get some air or swim and have a good time. “

Photo: legion-media.ru

However, despite the long-awaited premiere of the film with her beloved actress, the web no longer drew attention to her story about the shooting days, but to her appearance! Jolie’s fans noted that the artist looked great, especially paid attention to her radiant skin.

On this occasion, we decided to remember about Angelina’s beauty secrets and share them with you!

As actress Rhonda Rand’s dermatologist told Refinery29 in an interview, the star never does makeup when she’s not working – according to her dermatologist, this is one of the reasons for the good condition of her skin.

Angelina Jolie (Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

The second secret of Jolie’s good skin is sunscreens. According to Rhonda, from an early age, the actress was anxious about protecting the skin, as she always tried to avoid unwanted pigmentation.

Of course, Angelina is also in awe of cleansing the skin. One of her favorites is Dermbasics Glycolic Acid Pads 20%, which removes dead skin cells and increases collagen and elastin levels. They help unclog pores, tighten them and brighten pigmentation.

The actress does not indulge herself with cosmetic procedures, but sometimes she still resorts to phototherapy, again against pigmentation.

“When Angelina was pregnant, she developed pigmentation – it was necessary to remove it. We also do phototherapy after Angelina works in a sunny climate, ”shared Rhonda.

Angelina Jolie (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images)

Rand also talked about the actress’s attentive care during menopause. “Women go through menopause at different times, at 48 or even at 53. Angelina had it a little earlier due to surgery to remove the ovaries, ”said Dr. Rand and recommended using antioxidants, fruit acids and retinol during this period.