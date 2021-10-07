Angelina Jolie will turn into an alien warrior in the new movie “The Eternals”

Marvel Studios has shown viewers a new teaser for the up-and-coming movie “The Eternals,” starring famous Hollywood actors.

Millions of viewers are waiting for the premiere of this new story about superheroes in the Marvel Universe, one of the main reasons for this excitement is the impressive cast – starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden.

Heroes of the film Eternal, photo from Instagram

The YouTube channel “Marvel Entertainment” posted a video showing the spectacular superpowers of the heroes of the film.

Angelina Jolie will play the role Shadows – a Greek warrior and one of the representatives of the powerful alien race of the Eternals. She can fly, has fantastic strength and speed, and is also capable of creating weapons from cosmic energy.

Richard Madden will play the role Ikaris – another immortal hero. He also knows how to fly. In addition, he can lift objects into the air and even teleport.

Salma Hayek will be embodied in Adjaka, who is portrayed in the comics as a man with the ability to teleport and shoot energy charges. In the film, the hero can communicate directly with the deities.

Gemma Chan as Sersi, who, according to the plot, knows how to create illusions, has telepathy and telekinesis.

