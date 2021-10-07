Aniston revealed the secrets of the actors of the TV series “Friends”

Actress Jennifer Aniston on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the release of the first episode of the series “Friends” shared her memories of those times.

She said how she felt when she returned to the set of the special.

“It seemed like I remembered everything when I returned to the set. I was just swept by a wave of memories,” – said the actress.

According to Aniston, who played Rachel Green, she was worried about what would happen when she entered Pavilion 24:

“When I went there, it was a blow to the heart. It turned out that time travel is not so easy. We finished filming in 2004. Then we all had burning eyes looking into the future. But we had a lot to do.” – she remembered.

As the actress said, over the years of filming, she and the team experienced various events in life, including painful ones:

“The bitter truth – and changes, and losses, and children, and marriages, and divorces, and miscarriages. Times were simpler then. There were no social networks like now.”

Jennifer Aniston was recently suspected of having an affair with David Schwimmer. In the special issue, the actor said that during the filming of the first season he was deeply in love with Aniston, and she admitted that the feelings were mutual.