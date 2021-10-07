Ariana Grande showed the outfit for the Grammy 2019, but did not come to the ceremony – photo

The singer decided to boycott the 2019 Grammy ceremony

Famous American singer Ariana Grande decided to boycott the 2019 Grammy Awards due to a big conflict with the producers of the award. Interestingly, Ariana won the Best Pop Album of the Year nomination, but still didn’t come to the ceremony.

“When Zac Posen makes an outfit for you, it doesn’t matter whether you sing or not,” the singer commented on the picture, hinting that it was in this dress that she was supposed to perform at the Grammy 2019.

Ariana Grande Photo: instagram.com/arianagrande

Earlier it was reported that the singer had a disagreement with the producers of the award because of the songs that she will perform. Grande will not only not perform at the ceremony, but will not even appear at it.

Ariana Grande Photo: instagram.com/arianagrande

And the thing is that Grande allegedly offended that the producers at first did not allow her to perform the song 7 Rings – the last single from her future album Thank U, Next, which will be presented two days before the Grammy. Subsequently, it was like a compromise was reached, as a result of which 7 Rings would become part of the medley, but Grande announced a boycott of the awards after the producers insisted that the second song be of their choice.

Recall that the list of winners of the Grammy 2019 has become known.

In addition, Michelle Obama was an unexpected guest at the 2019 Grammy Awards.