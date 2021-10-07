Ariana Grande was attacked with a knife in her own house: all the details

The popular American singer Ariana Grande was attacked with a knife by a 23-year-old guy named Aaron Brown. He burst into the house of the star and began to shout that he would kill her.

It is known that the attacker terrorized the singer for seven months. As a result, he was detained by the police and now Grande has filed documents to receive a restraining order. Writes about this edition TMZ.

According to the celebrity, she wants to be safe, and is afraid that without a forbidden order, the attacker will continue to come to her home and could harm her or her family.

The law enforcement officer also filed a statement saying he was worried that 23-year-old Aaron Brown would be released and would threaten Grande again.



As OBOZREVATEL previously reported, Ariana Grande shared a photo from her wedding day. The lovers looked happy and posed in each other's arms. It was also revealed that the couple got married on May 15th.