Belgium – France, before the UEFA Nations League semi-final match: where to watch, bets, predictions

Spain’s rival will be determined in the second semi-final of the League of Nations, where France and Belgium will play. Eurosport.ru tells you everything there is to know about this meeting.

Who will watch the match on TV

There are few losses in both teams. The French national team is missing Kingsley Coman due to heart surgery, and the Belgians will definitely not have Thorgan Hazard. According to Roberto Martinez, the Borussia player was unable to fully recover, and the medical department advised to take care of the player.

World Cup. Qualification. Europe Lukaku found it difficult to play with Russia. But not because of Semenov 05/10/2021 at 07:55

Thorgan Hazard Photo: Getty Images

The form

Both teams were eliminated in the Euro quarterfinals – after that Belgium is doing clearly better. Martinez’s team won three out of three matches, beating Estonia, the Czech Republic and Belarus with a total score of 9: 2. The French won only once in three meetings – the Finns resigned with a score of 0: 2. But Ukraine and Bosnia fought back, and both meetings ended in the same way – 1: 1.

Except for the elimination from Switzerland in the penalty shootout for defeat (regular time ended 3: 3), Deschamps’ team has not lost since November 2020. Then the French lost to the same Finland 0: 2. Belgium, before being defeated by Italy, last lost even earlier, in October 2020, England (1: 2).

Indicative compositions

Face to face

The national teams of France and Belgium last met in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup – then the French were stronger (1: 0).

The teams met 78 times: France won 27 times, Belgium – 31, 20 more matches ended in a draw.

In four matches of the final of the World Cup, France won four times.

The biggest victory of the French over Belgium – 5: 0, the Belgians won the most with a score of 7: 0.

The place of the Belgian national team in the FIFA rankings is the first, France is on the second line.

In the last five matches, France won twice, lost in one meeting, once again the teams drew.

Quotes

The French national team is in a state of stagnation after the European Championship – the team of Didier Deschamps is not able to beat even the middle peasants. The early departure did not knock the Belgians down at all: the “red devils” are not straining to deal with the weaker rivals. The odds for the victory of France and Belgium are approximately equal – 2.73 versus 2.90, respectively. As the match between Italy and Spain showed, the League of Nations is not just a friendly tournament, and therefore a draw can be ignored. But both will score for 1.98 – quite an option for a bet.

Where to see?

The match will take place at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on October 7 and will start at 21:45 (Moscow time). The meeting will be shown live by Match TV. Also read the text broadcast on Eurosport.ru – it will be even more fun and incendiary than in the TV box.

Follow the schedule of matches of the day here

World Cup. Qualification. Europe Mbappe: “I am ready to leave if the French national team is happier without me” 05/10/2021 at 07:27