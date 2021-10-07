Belgium vs. France. The last chance of the “golden generation”

On Thursday 7 October, Belgium will play against France in the League of Nations semi-finals. This tournament is perhaps the last opportunity for the best Red Devils squad in history to win at least some title.

Great losers

The current Belgium national team is a truly unique historical phenomenon. The team from a country of only 11 million people has been at the top of the FIFA rankings for several years now and is considered the best national team on the planet – at least nominally. In many ways, this list reflects the state of national teams even better than international tournaments, since it takes into account the results of the national teams over the long distance, and not on the key segment of seven matches, which fits the path from the group stage to the final of the World Cup. If the compilers of the rankings also took into account the resources of the teams, from the country’s GDP per capita to the human development index, Belgium’s position would seem even more impressive. Whichever side you look at, the “red devils” have been pushing their limits for a long time.

The generation of footballers who have brought the Belgian national team back into the circle of the world elite have been nicknamed “golden”. Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois … All these stars, in addition to nationality, have something else in common: no matter how great their individual results, at the club level, they have never won the main trophy – the Champions League. More than once they found themselves one step away from success, like De Bruyne with Manchester City or the duet Alderweireld-Vertongen with Tottenham, but fate still snatched the “eared cup” from their hands.

When these players come together to defend the honor of the country, they suffer the same fate. At the same time, the breakthrough of the Belgian team itself should not be underestimated. It’s no joke, ten years ago it was on the international periphery! From 2004 to 2012, she could not qualify for either the World Championships or the European Championships, and in the same ranking, FIFA set its own historical anti-record, falling in 2007 to 71st place – now it is occupied by Montenegro. Can you imagine that in some seven years the Montenegrin national team will reach the quarterfinals of the world championship?

Last chance

Having flashed at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Belgians later proved that the success was not an accident. Four years later, the team won bronze medals at the World Championships in Russia, and this result became the best in the history of the national team. The peak of her form came precisely in 2018 – by that time, the “red devils” had just climbed into first place in the FIFA rankings. In the end, only its future winners, the French, were able to stop them at the world championship (0: 1).

Now Belgium will again have to meet with France at a similar stage in another, much more modest tournament – the League of Nations. And if for the reigning world champions this competition is of secondary importance, for their competitors it is on the contrary.

“You cannot compare the League of Nations with the European and World Championships, but four top teams are competing for victory in it. If we win, it will be an achievement. We are extremely motivated, ”Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel said before the match.

The Belgian “golden generation” missed the last chance to win a truly prestigious trophy at the last European Championship, where they also lost to the future triumphant Italians (1: 2). But by that time, the gold composition, it seems, had already begun to bronze. Most of those who played in the match for third place at the 2018 World Cup are already in their fourths: the only exceptions are Lukaku (28) and Thielemans (24). The average age of the players of the defensive trio in the Euro quarterfinals was 34 years old: very soon Vertongen, Vermaelen and Alderweireld will go to retire after Vincent Company. At the decisive moment at the European Championship, experience, teamwork and superiority in the class did not help the Belgians: in a meeting with a refreshed and inspired Italy, their game lacked the main thing – a spark.

Belgium – Italy – 1: 2. Goals and Highlights

There is no doubt that the Belgian national team will go to Qatar with a different composition and, possibly, under the guidance of a different coach. But for the semifinal match of the League of Nations, Roberto Martinez called about the same ones whom he took to the Euro: only 35-year-old Vermaelen and 32-year-old Schadli dropped out of the application.

Belgium vs France

Even in comparison with the semifinal match against France at the 2018 World Cup, there are few personnel changes for the “red devils”. Of those players who took part in that game, the national team is missing only four: Shadli, Company, Fellaini and Dembele. Thus, thanks to the League of Nations, the legendary squad had a unique opportunity, as they say, to close the gestalt.

“Their backbone is very experienced, this team has a huge attacking potential. Belgium has one of the strongest national teams in the world ”, – the coach of the French national team Didier Deschamps praised the opponent.

In addition, in a duel with the current French national team, Belgium has more chances than three years ago. The French were the main disappointment of the last European Championship, having won only one victory in the group stage and in the first stage of the playoffs sensationally losing to Switzerland (3: 3; 4: 5 in the penalty shootout). In the selection for the World Championship, the team proved to be no better, having played in a draw with Ukraine and Bosnia (both matches – 1: 1). The Belgians won the last three matches of the qualifying tournament with a total score of 9: 2.

Belgium – Czech Republic – 3: 0. Goals

In decisive battles with the French, however, the Belgians are traditionally unlucky. If we consider the entire history of the confrontation between the two national teams, the statistics are on the side of the “red devils”: they have 30 victories on their account, and their rivals have 25. But when the teams meet at the official level, France leaves almost no chance for a competitor. In total, there were 12 such matches: the Belgians won three victories in them, and the French – six!

The situation is even worse if the sample is narrowed down only to the games that took place at the main stage of the World and European Championships. In such conditions, the teams crossed four times – and in all four cases the French won. 1: 0 – in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, 4: 2 – in the match for third place at the 1986 World Cup, 5: 0 – at the group stage of Euro 1984 and 3: 1 – at the antediluvian World Cup-1938.

If in the class the “red devils” are on a par with France, then in motivation they must definitely surpass the opponent. To paraphrase the expression of the former coach of the Russian national team, the Belgian “golden generation” is still only “gilded”. It is unlikely that in a couple of decades a wide audience will be interested in his records in the FIFA rating … In order to remove the ironic quotes from its own nickname, a team needs to get at least one international trophy – and its dignity, in fact, no longer matters.

The League of nations. Final 4. ½ final. Belgium – France