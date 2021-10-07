Ben Affleck on the set of The Flash. New photos

Ben Affleck had to leave the DC comics universe – he announced this in 2019. However, Andress Muschetti, the director of The Flash, managed to convince the actor to join the project team, which is destined to change, if not everything, then a lot. Ben Affleck was spotted on the set the other day – he was working on an episode in which he had to use Batman’s motorcycle. Also in the photos and videos published on the Web, you can see that Affleck is wearing a completely new armor, created especially for the Flash solo album.

Andres Muschetti in an interview with Vanity Fair, August 2020:

“Ben Affleck’s Batman plays a critical role in the emotional dimension of the film. The relationship between Barry and Wayne will bring an emotional intensity to the story that we have never seen before. This is a Barry movie, this is a Barry story, but the two characters are closely related. They both lost their mothers by murder – and this is one of the most important foundations of our picture. This is where Affleck’s Batman begins. “

According to Andres Muschetti, the Flash movie comics can be called a time travel movie. Barry Allen will be able to break the laws of physics – in this way he will discover the existence of parallel dimensions, in which various versions of the classic DC superheroes live. In particular, earlier it became known that Michael Keaton, who embodied the Dark Knight in the film series directed by Tim Burton, will also return to the role of Batman in The Flash.