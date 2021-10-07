Ben Affleck’s ex-wife spotted with a new man

Previously, the actress and the lawyer had already met, but due to the pandemic, the relationship was paused.

While Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is actively courting singer Jennifer Lopez, with whom they had a new romance 17 years after breaking up, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner behaves much more restrained and tries not to advertise her personal life. However, this does not mean that the 48-year-old mother of three is single, writes the Daily Mail.

According to the tabloid, Garner has revived her romance with lawyer, Cali Group chairman John Miller, with whom she had a short relationship before the pandemic and general quarantine.

Paparazzi spotted Jennifer and John in Manhattan. She tried to disguise herself before entering the building right in front of the lawyer. Garner’s hand could be seen holding the door open for Miller, who was not wearing a mask.

Jen wore a black and white sweater, her signature blue skinny jeans and black sandals to the meeting. She hid her face without makeup behind sunglasses, but it was clear that she was in a great mood.

Miller, like Garner, has children from previous relationships. Violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he was married for six years, gave birth to his daughter Violet, who is now 13. In addition, he has a 14-year-old son, Quest. John’s ex-wife this month married former pro runner Christopher Estvanike in Bermuda.

Garner is raising three children from his marriage to Ben Affleck – 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel. Their father often visits his offspring, and most recently he was again noticed at the house of his ex-wife.

In 2017, the actor admitted that divorce was “the biggest regret in his life” for him.

Now, however, he seems to be quite happy. The paparazzi now and then catch the actor for passionate kisses with J.Lo. In addition, the couple is eyeing luxury mansions worth tens of millions of dollars.