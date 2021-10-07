Benedict Cumberbatch speaks out about Scarlett Johansson’s conflict with Disney

Scarlett Johansson’s recent lawsuit against Disney has generated a lot of buzz in Hollywood. Benedict Cumberbatch also shared his thoughts in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
“What is happening between the lawyers is very sad. It sounds like idle talk and claims like “put this in the context of a pandemic”. It’s just a little confusing. We’re trying to figure out what the royalties should be for actors who contribute to Disney’s multi-billion dollar business. And this should be spelled out in the contract. How does the box office income system work for an actor, how does it work? This is a new paradigm and it is very complex. Nobody knew that it would be like this, and no one should then say something like “Well, I had to do this”. [„Чёрная вдова“] was one of the first films to be released during the pandemic and was detained several times. This is completely new territory, ”says Cumberbatch.
The performer of the role of Natasha Romanoff filed a lawsuit in July 2021, because she considered the release of “Black Widow” on Disney + simultaneously with the release in theaters in violation of the terms of her contract. In a response, Disney insisted that the lawsuit demonstrates “heartless disregard” for the pandemic.