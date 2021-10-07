Benedict Cumberbatch speaks out about Scarlett Johansson’s conflict with Disney

“What is happening between the lawyers is very sad. It sounds like idle talk and claims like “put this in the context of a pandemic”. It’s just a little confusing. We’re trying to figure out what the royalties should be for actors who contribute to Disney’s multi-billion dollar business. And this should be spelled out in the contract. How does the box office income system work for an actor, how does it work? This is a new paradigm and it is very complex. Nobody knew that it would be like this, and no one should then say something like “Well, I had to do this”. [„Чёрная вдова“] was one of the first films to be released during the pandemic and was detained several times. This is completely new territory, ”says Cumberbatch.