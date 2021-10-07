Bieber’s wife bursts into tears on the red carpet over Selena Gomez | News | News

24-year-old wife of world pop star Justin Bieber Haley could not hold back tears during a charity event in New York because of the singer’s fans shouting the name of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The corresponding video appeared on the web.

The couple were guests of the Met Gala, an annual charity event in New York. The singer took to the red carpet in wide palazzo trousers and a jacket, his wife posed for photographers in a dress with a deep neckline and sparkling rhinestones.

“I hate it!” “Selena! Selena! “,” You are not worthy! ” – such cries were heard at the couple from the side of the gathered onlookers. After a few seconds, Haley began to touch her eyes, then asked for glasses from the accompanying face and put them on.

Hayley Ireland Baldwin’s cousin decided to intercede for the family. “This is one of the happiest and most in love couples I have ever met. They don’t care what people say about them, ”she wrote on TikTok.

The media wrote about the engagement of the couple in July 2018. It was reported that the artist proposed to Baldwin while vacationing in the Bahamas on the evening of July 7.

In September 2018, the lovers officially registered the marriage in a New York court, said a source close to the Bieber family.

Hayley Bieber is the youngest daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin. Her relationship with the artist began in 2015-2016, but then the couple broke up. They got back together after the singer broke up with actress Selena Gomez.