LONDON – Ireland is part of the major cryptocurrency exchange plans Binance to establish a number of head offices around the world, its CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

Regulators around the world have studied Binance, the world’s largest trading exchange. Some have banned the platform from certain activities, while others have warned consumers that it is not allowed to operate.

In response, CEO Chappeng Zhao said in July that he would like to improve relations with regulators and break with their decentralized structure and establish regional headquarters.

is it Binance the third major company registered three organizations in Ireland last month, corporate register documents show.

Historically, we have argued that we do not have a headquarters. As said Changpeng Zhao in his interview, it is only in the process of creating several locations in different parts of the world.

Zhao answered the question of whether Ireland is represented in the plans Binance to establish headquarters in a particular country: yes