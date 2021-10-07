Binance registers 3 more firms in Ireland | Blockchain24

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has registered three of its firms in Ireland following regulatory action and pressure from around the world.

Binance (APAC) Holdings, Binance (Services) Holdings and Binance Technologies were formally established in the country on September 27, according to a report from the independent Irish news agency on Wednesday. The move follows growing regulatory pressure on the Binance brand, including countries like Australia, USA and UK.

On September 10 and September 13, Binance CEO Changpeng “ZH” Zhao signed registration documents for the three firms, according to the report. Binance firms are listed in company records as an accounting firm’s office above a sports store in a building in Dublin. The firms were created on behalf of Binance by the Irish law firm Mason Hayes & Curran.

Last year, Binance (Ireland) Holdings was founded at Zhao’s residential address in Malta. Malta’s financial regulator previously stated that the exchange does not fall within its purview, even though the company was registered there in 2018. On September 24, the People’s Bank of China announced tougher crypto trading measures, banning cryptocurrency-related transactions and services provided by offshore crypto exchanges such as Binance.

Binance continued to comply with regulators in Singapore when it announced last week that it would restrict user access to certain services, including fiat deposits and cryptocurrency spot trading.