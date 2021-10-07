Broken stick of Alexander Ovechkin flew to the fan of “Washington”

The NHL preseason is gradually drawing to a close. In the penultimate match before the start of the regular season, Washington came to visit Boston. The meetings of these teams turned out to be stubborn in the previous season, when they met in the first round of the playoffs, and in exactly the same spirit they continued to take place this fall. This is the second full-time game between the Bruins and the Capitals in the last week and a half. In the first one, to find out the winner, they had to resort to a series of post-match throws. Then the hockey players of “bears” turned out to be stronger.

The captain of the capital did not take part in that match. Alexander Ovechkin… The Russian forward, who signed a new five-year contract with Washington in the summer, has gone on the ice only once to this day, appearing in a game with New Jersey. On that day, he did not manage to score with effective actions, but today Alexander the Great scored two assists at once. True, before assisting his partners twice, Ovechkin entered his name into the match report by sending him off three minutes after the starting throw-in.





Two Ovechkin in Washington! Did the Capitals include the son of a Russian star in their bid?

After the Russian served a two-minute sentence, “Boston” Charlie Coyle opened the scoring. And then it was time for Alexander to get down to business. At first he tried to throw himself. During one of Washington’s attacks, Ovechkin settled down in his usual “office”, waited for the pass, swung and … broke his club. It didn’t work out to send the puck into the goal – it barely crawled on the ice. And nevertheless, Alexander managed to deliver the most accurate throw! The lower part of the club, which could not withstand the collision with the ice and the puck, soared beautifully into the air, flew into the stands and landed straight into the hand of a Capitals fan! Amazing accuracy from Ovechkin, who in such an unusual way managed to make a luxurious gift to a fan of his team!

VIDEO…

In the second period, Alexander struck another shot. Linus Ullmark coped, but arrived in time Evgeny Kuznetsov equalized the score. Less than a minute later, Kuznetsov also scored an assist, but the teams left for the second break when the scoreboard was equal – Taylor hall restored balance in the middle of twenty minutes. The captain of the team helped the Capitals go ahead again. Having received the puck near the blue line from John Carlson, Ovechkin in touch directed her to the patch – waiting T.J. Oshie skillfully redirected her to the upper corner of the gate, who did not have time to react, Ullmark.

Video rights reserved by NHL Enterprises, LP You can watch the video in the official Twitter “Washington”.

The main time was again not enough to determine the outcome of the meeting. But this time it ended in overtime – Anthony Manta brought victory to Washington one and a half minutes after the start of the extra period.